Tigers injure woman at her Moorpark animal sanctuary

A woman was injured by tigers at her Moorpark animal sanctuary during an event for donors attended by dozens of people, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

During the Saturday event, sanctuary founder Patty Perry fell after a Bengal tiger wrapped its paws around her legs, then another tiger jumped onto her and “began to pull on her,” her friend Michael Bradbury told KABC 7.

Perry “said it was obvious they were playing with her,” said Bradbury, who also represents Wildlife and Environmental Conservation Inc. as an attorney. “Because they do love her. She raised them from babies.”

A crew from the Ventura County Fire Department had been invited to the event and was there when the woman was injured. “Luckily, they were able to render aid,” said Mike Des Forges, a public information officer with the department.

DesForges declined to describe the extent of her injuries but noted that Perry was taken to a trauma center after firefighters got the call around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Bradbury, who did not immediately respond to requests Sunday for further comment, told the Ventura County Star that Perry had suffered some lacerations to her head and shoulder that weren’t life threatening.

“It’s never happened before,” Bradbury told KABC 7, adding that Perry regularly interacted with the tigers.

A Ventura County Animal Services field supervisor said he had little information on the incident as of Sunday morning.

Wildlife and Environmental Conservation Inc. is a nonprofit founded more than a decade ago to educate the public about environmental conservation. Its annual revenues were just over $1.1 million in 2017, according to state filings.

Its website describes its tigers and other wildcats as “animal ambassadors” that serve as living examples of their lessons. Many of the animals, which come to the center from private individuals, veterinary hospitals, and other sources, need rehabilitation because of problems stemming from an uneducated owner, the website states.

“The experience of being ‘up close and personal’ with a wild animal is something that will never leave one’s mind,” the group states on its website. “It creates a personal responsibility towards stewardship.”