California

After woman’s body is dumped near Mexico border, police search for boyfriend

81878410_3330810003656675_5040850167234822144_n.jpg
Adel Hussein, 44, is suspected in the death of his girlfriend, whose body was found near the U.S.-Mexico border, Tulare County sheriff’s officials said.
(Tulare County Sheriff’s Office)
By Priscella VegaStaff Writer 
Jan. 7, 2020
11:48 AM
A manhunt is underway for the boyfriend of a mother of four whose body was found near the U.S.-Mexico border last week, authorities said.

Brittney Steenbergen, 36, and Adel Hussein, 44, were reported missing by one of their four children on New Year’s Eve. Steenbergen was last seen at home in Plainview, Calif., three days earlier, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said.

During their investigation, detectives learned of a possible domestic violence incident and discovered the family’s vehicle — a dark blue 2007 Toyota RAV4 with California plates — was missing, according to the sheriff’s Facebook page.

The day after Steenbergen was reported missing, sheriff’s deputies found her body in a rural area in Imperial County, nearly 400 miles from her home. The family’s missing SUV was found abandoned in El Centro, just north of the Mexico border.

Hussein was last seen in Tipton on New Year’s Eve and is known to frequent the Plainview and Porterville areas, police said. The 5-foot-4, 200-pound man was last seen wearing a gray hat with a “B” on it, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information about Hussein’s whereabouts can call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218. Anonymous tips can be sent to (559) 725-4194 or tcso@tipnow.com.

Priscella Vega is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered city government and education for the Daily Pilot. She received a first place award from the Los Angeles Press Club in 2019 for her reporting on whether the city of Huntington Beach had overcome the racist episodes of its past following the arrest of four members of a local white supremacist group. Before joining the Pilot in 2017, she worked for the Daily Breeze covering the Palos Verdes Peninsula and for the Long Beach Press-Telegram as a general assignment intern. Vega earned her journalism degree from Cal State Long Beach in 2015 and is a native Spanish speaker. She enjoys traveling, practicing yoga and live music.
