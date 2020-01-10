Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Two found dead in apparent murder-suicide at Hawthorne hotel, police say

By Kim ChristensenStaff Writer 
Jan. 10, 2020
8:42 PM
A man apparently shot his elderly mother to death and then turned the gun on himself Friday afternoon at the Candlewood Suites hotel in Hawthorne, police said.

Hawthorne police officers summoned by hotel staff discovered two bodies and a note indicating the deaths were a murder-suicide, Lt. Gil Sanchez said. The victims had suffered a single gunshot each, Sanchez said, calling it a tragic incident.

The victims’ names and ages were not released. Sanchez said that the mother and son had been staying at the hotel for a couple of weeks, and that she appeared to be in a convalescent condition.

Police arrived at the scene about 3 p.m. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office also is investigating the deaths.

Kim Christensen
Kim Christensen is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2005.
