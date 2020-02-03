Gunfight during robbery leaves suspect dead, store owner injured, authorities say

An attempted robbery sparked a gunfight in Santa Clarita on Sunday night, leaving a store owner injured and another man dead, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 8:20 p.m. after a man entered a store in the 19900 block of Golden Valley Road and tried to rob it, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The store owner and the robbery suspect exchanged gunfire, and both men were struck, authorities said.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The store owner was taken to a hospital with an injury to his lower torso that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or lacrimestoppers.org.