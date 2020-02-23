How Los Angeles is remembering Kobe Bryant

Fellow athletes

Pau Gasol came to the Lakers in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2007-08 season and quickly clicked with Bryant, both on and off the court.

Raised in Europe, Bryant had much in common with the Spanish center/forward. Gasol says they were “brothers,” but the kind of sibling who knew how to push his buttons — and it worked. Gasol credits Bryant and his blunt “Mamba mentality” for pushing him to his greatest professional heights.

Kawhi Leonard represents a generation of all-star players who were mentored by Bryant. Since he retired, Bryant took time to work out with Leonard, Paul George, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Trae Young, Jayson Tatum, Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic. Bryant worked out with Leonard and George last summer at his Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks and felt a unique connection to the duo who grew up in Southern California and looked up to him.

Dwight Howard dons a Superman outfit with No. 24 instead of the “S” on his chest during the Slam Dunk Contest. (Stacy Revere / Getty Images)

During the Slam Dunk Contest on Feb. 15, Dwight Howard’s dunk turned into a tribute for his former teammate.

Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson never met Bryant. It wasn’t lifelong fandom that led Gibson to wear a new mask that honored Bryant. Gibson was motivated by respect and sorrow and something bigger, and his gesture stands as a touching affirmation of Bryant’s rare and powerful cross-sport appeal.

Many golfers on the PGA Tour honored Bryant as well, including at the Genesis Invitational.