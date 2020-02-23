Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

How Los Angeles is remembering Kobe Bryant

By Times Staff
Feb. 23, 2020
3 AM
1

It has been nearly a month since a helicopter crashed into a Calabasas hill on a foggy Sunday morning. On board were family members, friends, coaches, parents and their children, including Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

Disbelief spread nearly as quickly as news of the crash. People set to mourning collectively and individually. Paint dried, ink settled into skin, and a city speckled purple and gold.

2
Public memorial
Fans gather outside Staples Center
Fans gather outside Staples Center on Jan. 26 to mourn the death of Kobe Bryant.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Twenty-thousand mourners will fill downtown Staples Center — “the house that Kobe built” — on Monday to celebrate the lives of the 41-year-old Lakers star and his 13-year-old daughter. There is a powerful symbolism in having the public memorial on Feb. 24.

Outside the arena, screens will go dark, and the space around LA Live will be barricaded to those who do not have tickets to the sold-out memorial. Officials have advised the public to stay away from the vicinity. Those who didn’t receive a ticket to the memorial can still watch from home or elsewhere.

The event will cap weeks of tributes across the city following the Jan. 26 crash that also killed the helicopter pilot and parents, players and a coach on Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy basketball team.

3
Private memorial
Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna at a women’s basketball game between Long Beach State and Oregon on Dec. 14.
(Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)

Bryant and his daughter were buried in a private family service near the family’s Orange County home, according to death certificates.

A death certificate for Bryant states that his “final disposition” occurred Feb. 7 at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona del Mar.

4
Makeshift memorials

1/43
Martin Yan, 35, of Diamond Bar stands beside of a mural depicting Kobe Bryant on Lebanon Street northeast of Staples Center. Fans are flocking to the area and having photos taken with the mural.  (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
2/43
The investigation continues Tuesday at the crash site in Calabasas where a helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others crashed, killing all aboard.   (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
3/43
The pilot was identified by colleagues as Ara Zobayan, 50, of Huntington Beach.  (Bernadette McKeever)
4/43
The Sikorsky S-76B helicopter (N72EX) that crashed in Calabasas.   (Geraldine Petrovic / Polaris)
5/43
A tribute to Kobe Bryant is projected on the Los Angeles Times building.  (Los Angeles Times)
6/43
A couple pay their respects at a memorial at home plate in honor of Orange Coast College head baseball coach John Altobelli, who perished with wife Keri, and daughter, Alyssa, in Sunday’s helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant.  (Don Leach / Daily Pilot)
7/43
Uziel Colon takes a photo of his wife, Maria Home, and daughter Lena with a mural created to honor Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. The mural is by Art Gozukuchikyan on the side of VEM Exotic Rentals on Ventura Boulevard in Studio City.  (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
8/43
People pay tribute to Kobe Bryant outside the gated community in Newport Coast where his family lives.   (Don Leach / Los Angeles Times)
9/43
Kinzo Beachem writes on the cement next to a makeshift memorial for former Lakers player Kobe Bryant at L.A. Live plaza in front of Staples Center.   (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
10/43
Fans gather outside Staples Center in Los Angeles to mourn the death of Kobe Bryant after news spread that Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among the nine killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.  (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
11/43
A Lakers fan sobs at a memorial for Kobe Bryant outside the Lakers’ practice facility in El Segundo on Sunday.   (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
12/43
Emergency responders cover remains at the site of the helicopter crash that killed nine people including Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna on Sunday in Calabasas.  (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
13/43
From left, Christopher Pena, 33, and his wife Lizbeth, 30, of Pacoima, mourn with Jose Gutierrez, 33, of La Puente, near the site of the Calabasas helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others.  (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
14/43
Nancy Fernandez of Van Nuys lights a candle at a memorial for Kobe Bryant at De Anza Park in Calabasas on Sunday.  (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
15/43
Fans mourn near Staples Center after learning that Lakers great Kobe Bryant had died.   (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
16/43
Mourners huddle at L.A. Live, across from Staples Center, site of the home court of Kobe Bryant and the Lakers.   (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
17/43
A woman kneels at the makeshift memorial to Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center in Los Angeles.   (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
18/43
A man kisses the ground as Lakers fans gather at a memorial to Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center.  (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
19/43
Fans (from left) Alex Fultz, Eddy Rivas and Rene Alfaro gather with others near a makeshift memorial for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center on Sunday after learning of his death.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
20/43
Fans gather around a makeshift memorial to Kobe Bryant at L.A. Live on Sunday evening.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
21/43
Naima Smith, 37, and Swania Hogue, 48, both of Los Angeles, mourn the loss of Kobe Bryant at a vigil in Leimert Park on Sunday.  (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
22/43
Fans gather near a makeshift memorial for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center after learning of the Lakers legend’s death Sunday.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
23/43
A Lakers fan touches a memorial for Kobe Bryant outside the Lakers practice facility in El Segundo on Sunday.   (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
24/43
Mourners gather at the corner of Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street in Calabasas near the site of the helicopter crash.  (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
25/43
Naima Smith, 37, lays flowers at a makeshift memorial during a vigil for Kobe Bryant in Leimert Park on Sunday.  (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
26/43
Fans stand near a memorial for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center on Sunday after learning of his death in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
27/43
Naima Smith, 37, center, and other fans mourn the death of Kobe Bryant at a vigil in Leimert Park on Sunday.  (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
28/43
Fans stand near a makeshift memorial for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center on Sunday after learning of his death in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
29/43
A screen at L.A. Live on Sunday displays an image of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant following his death in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
30/43
Fans gather near a makeshift memorial for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center after learning of the Lakers legend’s death Sunday.  (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)
31/43
Fans gather near a makeshift memorial for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center after learning of the Lakers legend’s death Sunday.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
32/43
Fans gather near a makeshift memorial for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center after learning of the Lakers legend’s death Sunday.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
33/43
Fans gather near a makeshift memorial for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center after learning of the Lakers legend’s death Sunday.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
34/43
Bryant Hirshman is hugged by his father, Craig, and mother, Elena, near the helicopter crash site in Calabasas that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others Sunday.  (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
35/43
People gather on Las Virgenes Road in Calabasas near the site of a helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others Sunday.  (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
36/43
Amanda Gordon and her husband, Philip, mourn the death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant near the site of a helicopter crash Calabasas that claimed the lives of the Lakers legend, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others Sunday.  (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
37/43
Jianing Zhang, right, and his girlfriend Cathy Xiao gather with others near the helicopter crash site in Calabasas that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others Sunday.  (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
38/43
Large Kobe Bryant memorial signs are illuminated at L.A. Live as fans Aldo Luna and his son Ethan of Pomona gather with others paying their respects outside Staples Center.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
39/43
Lakers fans mourn the death of Kobe Bryant at a makeshift memorial.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
40/43
Fans post sticky notes paying tribute to Kobe Bryant on a mural of the former NBA superstar outside Shoe Palace on Melrose Avenue in L.A.  (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
41/43
Fans gather at a makeshift memorial outside Staples Center to mourn Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
42/43
Fans gather outside Staples Center at a makeshift memorial to Kobe Bryant.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
43/43
Kobe Bryant’s No. 8 and No. 24 Lakers jerseys hang in the rafters at Staples Center during preparations for the Grammy Awards on Sunday night.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

5
Murals
Kobe Bryant mural
Frankie Becerra sports his Kobe Bryant jersey as he views the Watts Kobe Bryant Memorial Mural, created by artist PeQue Brown. The artist said the mural is not finished and is raising money to complete it.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Since Bryant’s death, murals have popped up around the world — in New York, Massachusetts and Texas, and in the Philippines. Beneath them, fans have placed candles, flowers and personalized notes.

L.A. is a city of murals, its walls decorated with colorful portraits of La Virgen de Guadalupe, Martin Luther King Jr., Frida Kahlo and Nipsey Hussle. Within 24 hours of the fatal helicopter crash, businesses called on muralists to paint portraits of Bryant. In some cases, muralists sought out the walls themselves.

A mural in Burbank
Artists Arthur Akopyan and Haibert Sarkissian created a mural in Burbank that commemorates Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant and Nipsey Hussle.
(Raul Roa / Los Angeles Times)

6
Tattoos
Tattoo
Artist Jose Guijosa tattoos custom artwork on Anthony Lozano on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles. Lozano is one of many of Guijosa’s clients paying tribute to Kobe Bryant with ink.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Throughout Southern California, tattoo artists have reported booming demand for ink memorializing Bryant — from intricate, original designs to quick classics: Bryant’s jersey number, his shoe logo, his signature. One shop said its business had tripled. Another artist said he is booked for the rest of the year, and the fervor far outweighs any other cultural moment he has seen in his nine-year career.

7
Lakers’ pregame tribute

Before the Lakers played their first game since Bryant’s death on Jan. 31, the lights in Staples Center dimmed. The chants rang out. Ko-be! Ko-be! Then, M-V-P! M-V-P! That was to be expected, but the heartfelt moments that followed came in waves, inducing unpredictable flashes of feeling in the building and throughout Southern California.

8
Los Angeles Philharmonic cellist
Ben Hong
Ben Hong plays the cello during the Lakers ceremony to honor Kobe Bryant at Staples Center Jan. 31.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

When he was summoned to Staples Center to play “Hallelujah” on the cello for the pregame memorial ceremonies, Ben Hong of the Los Angeles Philharmonic faced obstacles in fortissimo.

By soulfully playing the iconic ballad underneath the giant scoreboard showing video highlights of Bryant’s career, Hong hit just the right notes in processing the pain for the 19,000 fans in the arena and millions worldwide.

9
Mariachis

Amid a massive crowd outside Staples Center in January, mariachis gathered to honor the nine lives lost with a poignant rendition of “Amor Eterno,” a goodbye ballad by the late Mexican singer Juan Gabriel.

10
Fellow athletes

Pau Gasol came to the Lakers in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2007-08 season and quickly clicked with Bryant, both on and off the court.

Raised in Europe, Bryant had much in common with the Spanish center/forward. Gasol says they were “brothers,” but the kind of sibling who knew how to push his buttons — and it worked. Gasol credits Bryant and his blunt “Mamba mentality” for pushing him to his greatest professional heights.

Kawhi Leonard represents a generation of all-star players who were mentored by Bryant. Since he retired, Bryant took time to work out with Leonard, Paul George, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Trae Young, Jayson Tatum, Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic. Bryant worked out with Leonard and George last summer at his Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks and felt a unique connection to the duo who grew up in Southern California and looked up to him.

Dwight Howard
Dwight Howard dons a Superman outfit with No. 24 instead of the “S” on his chest during the Slam Dunk Contest.
(Stacy Revere / Getty Images)

During the Slam Dunk Contest on Feb. 15, Dwight Howard’s dunk turned into a tribute for his former teammate.

Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson never met Bryant. It wasn’t lifelong fandom that led Gibson to wear a new mask that honored Bryant. Gibson was motivated by respect and sorrow and something bigger, and his gesture stands as a touching affirmation of Bryant’s rare and powerful cross-sport appeal.

Many golfers on the PGA Tour honored Bryant as well, including at the Genesis Invitational.

11
The fans
Fans
Kobe Bryant signs an autograph for a young fan.
(Kathy Kmonicek / Associated Press)

The Times asked readers to write in with their favorite memories of Bryant, whether it was a moment spent watching him in a game or a chance encounter during the course of their daily lives.

12
Celebrities
Kobe’s last game
Front-row fans, including Jack Nicholson, cheer Kobe Bryant in his final game.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

A bevy of sports stars and celebrities — from Jack Nicholson to Lil Nas X to Barack Obama — mourned the fallen star and took to social media to pay their respects.

Produced by Agnus Dei Farrant.

Times Staff