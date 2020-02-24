Kobe and Gigi Bryant memorial: Live updates from inside Staples Center

Attendees at Kobe and Gigi Bryant memorial receive special t-shirt - 8:45 a.m.

Mourners arriving at Staples receive a t shirt w #Kobe & #giannabryant images plus a program and ticket pic.twitter.com/VhDlEnFypy — Richard Winton (@LAcrimes) February 24, 2020

Fan remembers favorite interactions with late Kobe Bryant - 8:35 a.m.

Ben Morrison drove to Staples Center from Newport Beach to attend Kobe Bryant’s memorial service, which was extra personal to him compared to others.

The 21-year-old attended Bryant’s church, and remembers seeing him all the time, but didn’t talk to him as often as he wanted.

The one personal interaction he had with him happened during an Independence Day holiday, when he saw Bryant buy $40 worth of fireworks.

Morrison said Bryant gave the cashier a $100 bill and told him to “keep the change.” He also remembers Bryant having the newer iPhone version.

“He was a baller,” Morrison said as he walked toward Staples Center in a yellow No.8, Bryant’s Lakers jersey.

Morrison got a $24 ticket to the event, and said it was important for him to come so he could get closure.

“I think it’s powerful to come here with so many different people who are feeling the same way I’m feeling.”

— Emmanuel Morgan

Thousands of fans wait in line outside Staples Center for Kobe Bryant memorial - 8:16 a.m.

LOS ANGELES CA FEBRUARY 24, 2020 -- Fans gather outside Staples Center the the ‘Celebration of Life’ for Kobe and Gianna Bryant, honoring the late NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter who died along with seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas last month. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Thousands of fans waited on a cold morning outside the doors of the house that Kobe Bryant built clad in black, purple and gold.

They stood almost silent, respectful. It wasn’t like a game day.

Berly Schwartz accompanied by her son Bun Garcia stood in line outside Staples Center, her voice breaking as she spoke.

“I am just so emotional,” she said, showing pictures on her cellphone of her husband, Sam Schwartz, with a framed Kobe 24 shirt. “I came to Kobe’s games with my husband. He died two years ago. He loved Kobe and the Lakers.”

“I think of the families. It is so hard for them,” she said. “My husband and I come to a lot of Kobe’s games. We’d get tickets through brokers.”

“I feel numb still,” said her son Bun of Anaheim, clad in his Lakers jacket. “I don’t know if the numbness will ever go away for L.A.”

He said “at first people thought maybe they are wrong. Maybe Kobe isn’t dead. Today really brings home the reality.”

For Berly and Bun, Bryant was part of the life they loved with Sam. “My husband would be so mad to lose Kobe,” she said.

The memorial doesn’t begin for two hours. The gates don’t open for 15 minutes. And the Star Plaza is already filling with purple and gold pic.twitter.com/EqSC9bNc2V — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) February 24, 2020

The crowd outside Staples waiting in line was subdued, many wearing black with the colors of the Lakers .

Rosa Arangure drove all the way from San Diego and was dressed for a funeral and could barely speak as a tear rolled down her cheek from behind her dark large sunglasses.

“It is terrible for everyone,” Arangure said. “Right now people are around the families but it will get difficult for them in the months. It is difficult for all Lakers fans to accept what happened.”

Arangure said her niece was hoping to play with Gianna Bryant one day.

— Richard Winton

Watch live stream of Kobe and Gianna Bryant memorial - 8:07 a.m.

Security is tight around Staples Center - 8:02 a.m.

Fans arrive early outside Staples Center for the ‘Celebration of Life ‘for Kobe and Gianna Bryant Monday morning, February 24, 2020. (Andrew Gombert / Los Angeles Times) (Andrew Gombert /Los Angeles Times)

Security is pretty tight. I had my ticket checked five times before I got in front of Staples Center.

There are lines of at least 50 people deep at every entrance before the doors were opened.

If you have a Kobe Bryant jersey, you’re wearing it today.

Purple, gold, white, black — if it has No. 8 or No. 24 on it and the name “Bryant” on the back, that’s what you have on — fewer people wearing black than you might expect.

The memorial doesn’t begin for two hours. The gates don’t open for 15 minutes. And the Star Plaza is already filling with purple and gold pic.twitter.com/EqSC9bNc2V — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) February 24, 2020

— Dan Woike

Kobe Bryant memorial will honor Lakers legend’s career with more than 33,000 roses - 7:20 a.m.

1 / 39 Lakers star Kobe Bryant pauses for a moment as confetti streams down at the Staples Center following his final game on April 13, 2016. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 39 Kobe Bryant is all smiles at the July 1996 news conference where he was introduced after the Lakers acquired him from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Vlade Divac. The Hornets had selected the 17-year-old right out of high school with the 13th overall choice in the 1996 NBA draft. (Los Angeles Times) 3 / 39 Kobe Bryant, the teenager obtained by the Lakers in a trade with the Charlotte Hornets, takes part in an ad shoot for Adidas at Will Rogers State Beach. (Los Angeles Times) 4 / 39 Kobe Bryant was already shooting his first commercial before taking his first shot for the Lakers. (Los Angeles Times) 5 / 39 Laker rookie Kobe Bryant, 18, listens to coach Del Harris during a break in a 129-99 victory over the Washington Bullets at the Forum. Bryant scored 13 points. (Los Angeles Times) 6 / 39 Kobe Bryant drives against Utah center Greg Ostertag in the Western Conference Finals at the Forum in Inglewood. Utah won 109-98 to give the Jazz a 3-0 lead in the series. (Paul Morse / Los Angeles Times) 7 / 39 Kobe Bryant is dejected after losing the ball late in the second half of Game 3 of the 1999 Western Conference semifinals against the San Antonio Spurs in the playoffs at the Forum. The Lakers lost, 103-91, giving the Spurs a 3-0 advantage in the series. The Spurs went on to win the series 4-0. (Lori Shepler / Los Angeles Times) 8 / 39 Kobe Bryant drives past Chris Webber in Game 4 of the first round of the 2000 Western Conference playoffs at Arco Arena in Sacramento. The Kings won, 101-88, but the Lakers went on to win the series in five games and advanced to face the Phoenix Suns in the next round. (Bob Galbraith / Associated Press) 9 / 39 Despite Jason Kidd’s hand in his face, Kobe Bryant puts up the winning shot in the Lakers’ 97-96 victory over the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals at Staples Arena. The Lakers won the series, 4-1. (K.C. Alfred / Associated Press) 10 / 39 Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal had a moment to relax after winning their first title together in the 2000 NBA Finals. The two kicked back after a 116-111 victory over the Indiana Pacers in Game 6 at Staples Center. Bryant is holding the championship trophy and O’Neal has his Finals MVP trophy. (Paul Morse / Los Angeles Times) 11 / 39 Kobe Bryant performs on stage at the House of Blues in West Hollywood in 2000 during a celebration of the launch of his record label, Heads High Entertainment. (Clarence Williams / Los Angeles Times) 12 / 39 Kobe Bryant is swarmed by teammates Derek Fisher, Rick Fox and Shaquille O’Neal as he heads to the foul line in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. Bryant scored 45 points as the Lakers beat the Spurs, 104-90, on their way to a sweep of the series. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) 13 / 39 Kobe Bryant goes up for a dunk in the second quarter against the San Antonio Spurs during Game 3 of the 2001 Western Conference finals at Staples Center. (Lori Shepler / Los Angeles Times) 14 / 39 Lakers players Kobe Bryant, left, Lindsey Hunter and Shaquille O’Neal celebrate their NBA title victory over the New Jersey Nets on June 12, 2002. (Alex Gallardo / Los Angeles Times) 15 / 39 Kobe Bryant, with his wife, Vanessa, at his side, holds a news conference at Staples Center in 2003 to discuss accusations by a 19-year-old Colorado woman that he sexually assaulted her. He conceded he was guilty of adultery, but he declared he was innocent of charges of felonious sexual assault. The charges were later dropped. (Lori Shepler / Los Angeles Times) 16 / 39 Los Angeles Lakers Karl Malone, left, Kobe Bryant, Gary Payton and Shaquille O’Neal before their preseason opener with the Los Angeles Clippers. It was Bryant’s first game since sexual assault charges were filed against him in Colorado. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) 17 / 39 Kobe Bryant, left, looks at his defense attorney Pamela Mackey as he is advised by Eagle County Judge Frederick Gannett during his felony sexual assault hearing in Eagle, Colo., on Aug. 6, 2003. (Barry Gutierrez / Associated Press) 18 / 39 Hours after pleading not guilty to a felony sexual assault charge in Colorado, an exhausted Kobe Bryant is congratulated by teammate Derek Fisher after the Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs, 98-90, in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals at the Staples Center. Bryant scored 42 points as the Lakers tied the series at 2-2. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 19 / 39 Kobe Bryant writhes in pain after injuring his right ankle during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 13, 2005, in Los Angeles. Bryant was injured when he landed awkwardly on his right foot while going for a rebound under the Cavaliers’ basket and had to be helped off the court. (Anne Cusack / Los Angeles Times) 20 / 39 Kobe Bryant and his new backcourt partner, William “Smush” Parker, during a 2005 preseason game against Utah at the Anaheim Pond. (Los Angeles Times) 21 / 39 Lakers star Kobe Bryant stands next to coach Phil Jackson during a playoff game against the Phoenix Suns in April 2006. (Matt York / Associated Press) 22 / 39 Kobe Bryant walks off the court with his wife, Vanessa, and daughter Natalia after scoring a career-high 81 points in a Lakers win over the Toronto Raptors at Staples Center on Jan. 22, 2006. (Noah Graham / NBAE/Getty Images) 23 / 39 Lakers star Kobe Bryant scores in front of Toronto’s Matt Bonner on his way to scoring 81 points during the Lakers’ 122-104 victory on Jan. 22, 2006. (Matt A. Brown / Associated Press) 24 / 39 Kobe Bryant celebrates the Lakers’ victory over the Orlando Magic in the 2009 NBA Finals. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 25 / 39 Kobe Bryant celebrates after winning his fourth NBA title following the Lakers’ win over the Orlando Magic in Game 5 of the 2009 NBA Finals. (Emmanuel Dunand /AFP/Getty Images) 26 / 39 Kobe Bryant celebrates the Lakers’ Game 7 victory over the Boston Celtics in the 2010 NBA Finals at Staples Center. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 27 / 39 Kobe Bryant holds the NBA championship trophy during the team’s 2010 NBA title victory parade. (David McNew / Getty Images) 28 / 39 Kobe Bryant shows off what he can do with a basketball during an event in Milan, Italy, in September 2011. (Luca Bruno / Associated Press) 29 / 39 Lakers guard Kobe Bryant goes up for a shot over New York Knicks center Tyson Chandler during a game in December 2011. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press) 30 / 39 U.S. players Kevin Durant, left, Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant celebrate after winning the gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics. (Charles Krupa / Associated Press) 31 / 39 Kobe Bryant writhes in pain after suffering a torn Achilles tendon during a game against the Golden State Warriors on April 12, 2013. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 32 / 39 Kobe Bryant warms up before playing against the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 8, 2013, in his first game back from a torn Achilles tendon. (Harry How / Getty Images) 33 / 39 Kobe Bryant is congratulated by teammates after passing Michael Jordan on the NBA’s all-time scoring list during a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Dec. 14, 2014. (Jeff Wheeler / TNS) 34 / 39 Lakers star Kobe Bryant goes to hug his family after his final NBA game on April 13, 2016. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 35 / 39 Kobe Bryant poses with his family after getting his jerseys retired before a game between the Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center on Dec. 18, 2017. (Chris Carlson / Associated Press) 36 / 39 Lakers legend Kobe Bryant walks off the court after his jersey retirement ceremony at the Staples Center in 2017. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 37 / 39 Kobe Bryant smiles after winning an Academy Award for best animated short film for “Dear Basketball” on March 4, 2018. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) 38 / 39 Kobe Bryant shares a laugh with his daughter Gianna while attending a women’s basketball game between Long Beach State and Oregon on Dec. 14, 2019. (Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press) 39 / 39 Lakers star Kobe Bryant watches a tribute video at Staples Center before the final game of his career on April 13, 2016. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Details regarding the Kobe Bryant memorial at Staples Center are starting to emerge.

In what likely will be one of the more visually stunning aspects of the service, the placement of more than 33,000 roses around the center stage will symbolize each of the points the Lakers legend scored during his career.

There will be a rose for every point Kobe Bryant scored in his NBA career (33,643) placed around the center stage for his memorial today at Staples Center. — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 24, 2020

So far, the scene at L.A. Live is pretty quiet. Ticket holders for the memorial will be allowed into Staples Center at 8 a.m.

Here’s a look at LA Live and Staples Center before the memorial today for Kobe and Gianna Bryant. Only media crews with proper credentials are being allowed in the area at the moment. Doors open at 8 a.m. for ticketed guests. pic.twitter.com/KJQYQetbjG — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) February 24, 2020

They have just opened the gates for ticketed fans at Staples Center for the Kobe memorial. pic.twitter.com/oVIEX1l9dp — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) February 24, 2020

— By Times staff

Fans urged to avoid Staples Center unless they have a ticket - 6:41 a.m.

Out of respect for the family of Kobe Bryant and the eight others killed last month in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, fans are being urged by police to stay away from Staples Center during Monday’s memorial unless they have a ticket.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said Friday that unless visitors to the downtown Los Angeles venue were among the 20,000 ticketed mourners for the memorial , which begins at 10 a.m., they would not be allowed into the surrounding area, including L.A. Live.