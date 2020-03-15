Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

California coronavirus cases hit 335, with six deaths: Here is what you need to know

Virus Outbreak California US
A customer that gave his name only as John waits in line outside a gun store in Burbank on March 15, 2020.
(Associated Press)
By Alex Wigglesworth
Phil WillonRichard Winton
March 15, 2020
6:37 PM
California had recorded 335 cases of coronavirus as of Sunday, a 14% increase from the day before,

The state also reported six deaths, with the sixth one in San Mateo County, where 32 cases have been recorded.

Los Angeles County reported 15 new cases Sunday. Five of the people are hospitalized; one of them has an unknown source of exposure to the virus, and three cases are under investigation. The new cases bring the total in L.A. County to 69, 10 of which are believed to be a result of community transmission.

Here is what you need to know today:

SPREAD: Coronavirus appeared to be spreading in communities, with regions including the Bay Area, L.A. and Sacramento reporting new cases. The Los Angeles Police Department reported its first case. There are now nine employees at airports who have tested positive and at least seven firefighters in San Jose and several healthcare workers.

SENIORS: Gov. Gavin Newsom called on the elderly to remain at home, and his request also extended to residents with underlying health issues, such as blood disorders, chronic kidney disease, asthma, chronic liver disease, compromised immune systems, pregnancies in the last two weeks, metabolic disorders, heart disease and other conditions that make them more susceptible to serious illness from the coronavirus.

BARS AND WINERIES: The governor also said neighborhood bars, pubs as well as wineries should close their doors as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state continued to rise. He is allowing restaurants to remain open and advised customers to practice “deep social distancing” when dining out — in effect, a recommendation to reduce occupancy by half.

HOMELESS: The state’s 108,000 unsheltered homeless people would be prioritized for mitigation policies, with a significant push to move them indoors. The state had hotels and motels that could be used to provide shelter, along with an additional 450 state-owned trailers sent to “critical points” to supplement those that were deployed in Los Angeles, Stockton, Sonoma and other places before the outbreak.

SUPERMARKETS: There were more empty shelves and long lines at supermarkets. That prompted Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and the Los Angeles Police Department to caution against panic shopping and hoarding food and other supplies. “This is about preparation and prevention, not panic,” Garcetti said in a tweet. “No need to hoard excess items.”

Alex Wigglesworth
Alex Wigglesworth is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times.
Phil Willon
Phil Willon covers Gov. Gavin Newsom and California politics for the Los Angeles Times. Willon grew up in Southern California and previously worked for the Tampa Tribune and the Capital in Annapolis, Md.
Richard Winton
Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.
