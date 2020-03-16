L.A. on coronavirus lockdown: Here is what you need to know about what’s closed, open

Los Angeles will be on a form of lockdown it’s never seen in modern times amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Our decisions will determine the fate of our loved ones, the length of this crisis,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said in announcing the restrictions Sunday. “We need to take these steps to protect our city right now. The work we do now will have an impact on the city’s history. We need to do everything now to stop the spread of this virus.”

The restrictions are to last through March 31.

Here is what you need to know:

Closed

All movie theaters, live performance venues, bowling alleys and arcades

All gyms and fitness centers

All bars and nightclubs that do not serve food

All private social clubs

In addition, all restaurants and retail food facilities will be prohibited from serving food to dine-in customers.

Exceptions

Restaurants, as well as bars and nightclubs that serve food, may continue to prepare and offer food to customers via delivery service or takeout.

Houses of worship are urged to limit large gatherings on their premises and to explore and implement ways to practice their respective faiths while observing “social distancing” practices.

Cafeterias in hospitals, nursing homes or similar facilities will be allowed to continue operations.

Grocery stores, pharmacies and food banks will also be allowed to continue operations.

Source: City of Los Angeles

Schools

• All Los Angeles Unified School District campuses -- and many other around the region -- are closed.

• Los Angeles school officials were racing Sunday to organize the complex logistics of opening 20 meal pickup sites and 40 family resource centers to serve students who will be displaced from campuses beginning Monday in an unprecedented shutdown to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

• The food distribution sites and resource centers are widely seen as vital in a school system where 80% of students are from low-income households and 18,000 are homeless. The centers, scheduled to open on Wednesday, are intended as a stopgap to offer food, child-care, counseling, health screening and educational activities in a system of nearly 900 campuses.

Older people and the frail

• Gov. Gavin Newsom called on the elderly to remain at home, and his request also extended to residents with underlying health issues, such as blood disorders, chronic kidney disease, asthma, chronic liver disease, compromised immune systems, pregnancies in the last two weeks, metabolic disorders, heart disease and other conditions that make them more susceptible to serious illness from the coronavirus.

• He also urged family members to take care around the elderly and frail: “People should conduct themselves around their grandparents as if they have it.”

Evictions

• Garcetti announced the city would put a moratorium on residential evictions, aiming to protect people whose wages will be diminished or lost by coronavirus-related work stoppages. He said he has asked City Atty. Mike Feuer to look into whether Los Angeles can “legally help prevent commercial evictions” as well.

