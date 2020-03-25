Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

No quarantine for this bear as it wanders Arcadia neighborhood in search of breakfast

512302-me-bear-arcadia10_IK.JPG
A black bear wanders along Canyon Road in Arcadia on Wednesday.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
March 25, 2020
9:04 AM
Share

A large California resident was spotted Wednesday blatantly flouting the state’s stay-at-home order.

A black bear was seen wandering around an Arcadia neighborhood about 5 a.m. It was spotted by a television crew roaming the streets in the 300 block of Topaz Place, knocking over a trash can.

About 7 a.m., the lumbering interloper was spotted again on nearby Canyon Road before it trundled back toward the Angeles National Forest.

The bear, presumably looking for breakfast, left a trail of knocked-over trash cans in its wake.

Advertisement

512302-me-bear-arcadia07_IK.JPG
The bear knocked over trash cans in a neighborhood before heading back toward the Angeles National Forest.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Tim Daly, a spokesman for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, said he was checking to see whether the agency had responded to the report.

“That tends to happen when there’s a threat to public safety, or we’ve been called for assistance,” Daly said. “Keep in mind, it’s not unusual for bears to appear in that area — and it’s not unusual for the visits to happen on garbage day,” he said.

Indeed, bear sightings are nothing new in the communities that back up to the forest and the San Gabriel Mountains.

Advertisement

Just last month, a bear wildlife officials described as an “old lady” was tranquilized after going on a morning stroll in Monrovia.

California
‘Old lady’ bear tranquilized after walkabout in Monrovia neighborhood
496739-me-monrovia-bear0a2_IK.jpg
California
‘Old lady’ bear tranquilized after walkabout in Monrovia neighborhood
An approximately 400-pound bear that was seen near North Mayflower Avenue and Highland Place in Monrovia will be returned to nearby habitat.

Fish and Wildlife officials “encourage people to do everything they can to discourage animal visits,” such as securing trash cans and not leaving food outside, Daly said in February. The department’s website also offers tips about “bear-proofing” homes and campsites.

CaliforniaAnimals & Pets
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Luke Money
Follow Us
Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement