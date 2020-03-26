Coronavirus cases double this week in Orange County, with overall count at 256

Orange County’s number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, pushing the overall count to 256 this week as public health officials ramp up testing.

Health officials reported an additional 69 cases on Thursday, increasing Wednesday’s total of 187. On Monday, officials reported 125 coronavirus cases; the next day, the number rose to 152.

“An increase in reported cases is one of the factors of increased testing,” County Health Officer Dr. Nichole Quick said. “This serves as a reminder of the importance of staying at home and social distancing when leaving the household for essential activities, or to work at an essential business.”

County leaders have closed parking lots at trails, beaches and parks to try to contain the virus’ spread. They have also implemented phone hotlines and a text-alert system to keep the public informed.

Data show that more men in the county have been infected by COVID-19 thus far, but not by much. There are 152 men and 104 women infected with the virus. So far, 3,605 people have been tested countywide.

Officials confirmed this week that an Orange County man in his 70s with underlying conditions died due to the virus. They have not shared his city of residence or where he was hospitalized.

Health officials recently announced that they plan to unveil a new dashboard on their website Friday, sharing more data such as in what cities cases originated.

The first county-based inmate also tested for the virus this week, though Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said he does not have immediate plans to release prisoners early unlike in Los Angeles County.