Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Coronavirus cases double this week in Orange County, with overall count at 256

Huntington Beach Pier
A surfer leaves the water near the Huntington Beach Pier in this file photo. The structure was closed Tuesday as the city works to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Priscella VegaStaff Writer 
March 26, 2020
3:24 PM
Share

Orange County’s number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, pushing the overall count to 256 this week as public health officials ramp up testing.

Health officials reported an additional 69 cases on Thursday, increasing Wednesday’s total of 187. On Monday, officials reported 125 coronavirus cases; the next day, the number rose to 152.

“An increase in reported cases is one of the factors of increased testing,” County Health Officer Dr. Nichole Quick said. “This serves as a reminder of the importance of staying at home and social distancing when leaving the household for essential activities, or to work at an essential business.”

County leaders have closed parking lots at trails, beaches and parks to try to contain the virus’ spread. They have also implemented phone hotlines and a text-alert system to keep the public informed.

Advertisement

Data show that more men in the county have been infected by COVID-19 thus far, but not by much. There are 152 men and 104 women infected with the virus. So far, 3,605 people have been tested countywide.

Officials confirmed this week that an Orange County man in his 70s with underlying conditions died due to the virus. They have not shared his city of residence or where he was hospitalized.

Health officials recently announced that they plan to unveil a new dashboard on their website Friday, sharing more data such as in what cities cases originated.

The first county-based inmate also tested for the virus this week, though Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said he does not have immediate plans to release prisoners early unlike in Los Angeles County.

CaliforniaCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Priscella Vega
Follow Us
Priscella Vega is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered city government and education for the Daily Pilot. She received a first place award from the Los Angeles Press Club in 2019 for her reporting on whether the city of Huntington Beach had overcome the racist episodes of its past following the arrest of four members of a local white supremacist group. Before joining the Pilot in 2017, she worked for the Daily Breeze covering the Palos Verdes Peninsula and for the Long Beach Press-Telegram as a general assignment intern. Vega earned her journalism degree from Cal State Long Beach in 2015 and is a native Spanish speaker. She enjoys traveling, practicing yoga and live music.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement