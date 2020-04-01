Orange County sees biggest one-day jump in coronavirus infections, three new deaths

Orange County saw its biggest single-day increase in coronavirus infections so far Wednesday, as officials announced 107 new cases — more than in the previous three days combined — and three additional deaths.

In all, 606 COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths have been confirmed countywide, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

Of those who have died, six were 65 or older and two were between 25 and 34. One was between 35 and 44 and the other was between 45 and 64.

Sixty-seven patients were hospitalized as of Wednesday, 31 of them in intensive care.

Though the one-day increase was the biggest seen so far — prior to Wednesday, Orange County hadn’t announced more than 80 new cases in a given day — the recent surge continued a steady skyward trend in terms of coronavirus infections in the region.

A week ago, there were only 184 confirmed cases countywide.

The latest update also poured cold water on any hope that the relatively small case growth reported last weekend indicated the county had turned a corner — a conclusion health officials had warned against.

Richard Sanchez, director of the county Health Care Agency, said Tuesday that “it would be false to say the current case count is going downward.”

“Many people have mild symptoms and they never get tested,” he said. “We don’t really know the true count of people who may have COVID-19 currently in Orange County, because we don’t have that testing capability.”

Countywide, 7,271 people had been tested as of Wednesday.