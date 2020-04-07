Best shot at fighting ‘a virus that knows no boundaries’? Stay inside

As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in California continues to climb, officials across the state are pushing the public to boost social distancing efforts — a move seen as the best shot at trying to control the virus’ spread.

With more than 16,000 confirmed cases across the state, chances of exposure are increasing rapidly. Officials, who expect the peak of the outbreak will not be reached until mid-May, continue to voice concerns about the possibility of hospitals being overwhelmed if people do not practice social distancing.

While the San Francisco Bay Area suffered one of the nation’s earliest outbreaks of coronavirus infections, cases from Southern California and the Central Valley are outpacing it, threatening a much larger population, according to a Times analysis of county health data.

Advertisement

Sacramento County reported 63 more cases and three more deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 21.

The Alameda County Public Health Department on Monday reported 18 new cases of the virus. Berkeley, which has an independent public health office, reported that four more residents had tested positive, pushing the number of cases countywide to 588.

In Santa Clara County, public health officials reported that 1,224 people have tested positive for the virus.

Despite the uptick, Los Angeles, San Diego, Riverside, San Bernardino, Kern, Stanislaus and Tulare counties are now seeing faster rates of newly detected coronavirus cases than any of the counties in the Bay Area, The Times analysis found.

Advertisement

In Los Angeles County, health officials urged residents this week to go as far as avoiding shopping in order to stay inside. County officials on Monday confirmed 15 new coronavirus-linked deaths, bringing the county’s total to 147.

“If you have enough supplies in your home, this would be the week to skip shopping altogether,” said L.A. County Department of Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. “We cannot underestimate COVID-19, a virus that knows no boundaries, infects people of all ages and can cause significant illness and death, particularly among people who are elderly or who have underlying serious health conditions.”

Tracking coronavirus across California Tracking coronavirus across California • Infections and deaths

• Detailed maps of the cases

• The spread of the virus

• Latest testing efforts

• Closures for your county

The urgent guidance comes as 900 people are hospitalized and the number of confirmed cases in the county tops 6,000. Officials have desperately tried to slow the spread of the virus through unprecedented social distancing rules that closed most parks and beaches as well as nonessential businesses. But as the number of infected individuals continues to rise, officials’ warnings to stay home have persisted.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with officials in counties across the state, have recently begun suggesting people wear masks or other face coverings while shopping or being out in public.

Riverside County’s public health officer took the recommendation a step further over the weekend when he ordered all residents to cover their faces when leaving home.

Dr. Cameron Kaiser said despite previous pleas from county officials for residents to socially distance, cover their faces and stay home, “more and more” residents were getting infected with the virus, and “not everyone’s getting the message.”

“We change from saying that you should to saying that you must,” Kaiser said in a prepared statement published by the county.

Advertisement

The move aims to prevent asymptomatic people from spreading the virus unwittingly. Officials have recommended that residents wear bandannas or scarves to cover their mouth and nose rather than N95 and surgical masks, which are already in short supply for healthcare workers.

Orange County, which also continues to see a rise in confirmed coronavirus infections, could also soon be instituting more stringent requirements for face coverings.

Supervisor Andrew Do said he would ask his board colleagues Tuesday to support requiring essential workers to cover their faces while at work. Do’s announcement came as the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus hit 882 — up more than 400 from a week ago.

“Last week, San Diego County changed its policy to start requiring face coverings for all employees who may have contact with the public in any grocery store, pharmacy/drug store, convenience store, gas station, restaurant, or other business establishment that serves food,” he said in a statement Monday. “I will make the same recommendation ... to protect our essential workers and each other.”

Meanwhile, the effort to test as many residents as possible continues in Los Angeles County.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Monday evening that any Los Angeles County resident with symptoms who wants to be tested for the coronavirus can now apply online at the city’s coronavirus website, coronavirus.lacity.org .

Testing was previously limited to vulnerable populations, including those 65 and older, and those with compromised immune systems.

Advertisement

“Now that doesn’t mean we’ll have a test for everybody tomorrow,” he said, “but it means that our capacity is now greater” than it was.

Times staff writer Adam Elmahrek contributed to this report.