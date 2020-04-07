Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Best shot at fighting ‘a virus that knows no boundaries’? Stay inside

The Los Angeles Police Department clears people from using the skate park at Venice Beach on Monday amid stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Los Angeles Police Department clears people from using the skate park at Venice Beach on Monday amid stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Hannah Fry
Rong-Gong Lin IIColleen ShalbyLuke Money
April 7, 2020
10:04 AM
UPDATED 10:55 AM
Share

As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in California continues to climb, officials across the state are pushing the public to boost social distancing efforts — a move seen as the best shot at trying to control the virus’ spread.

With more than 16,000 confirmed cases across the state, chances of exposure are increasing rapidly. Officials, who expect the peak of the outbreak will not be reached until mid-May, continue to voice concerns about the possibility of hospitals being overwhelmed if people do not practice social distancing.

While the San Francisco Bay Area suffered one of the nation’s earliest outbreaks of coronavirus infections, cases from Southern California and the Central Valley are outpacing it, threatening a much larger population, according to a Times analysis of county health data.

California
I have the coronavirus and hope you’ll act like you have it too
514571_ME_neighborhood--community_JJA_0023.JPG
California
I have the coronavirus and hope you’ll act like you have it too
From a reporter with COVID-19: No matter how you feel, act as if you have the coronavirus. You just might.
Advertisement

Sacramento County reported 63 more cases and three more deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 21.

The Alameda County Public Health Department on Monday reported 18 new cases of the virus. Berkeley, which has an independent public health office, reported that four more residents had tested positive, pushing the number of cases countywide to 588.

In Santa Clara County, public health officials reported that 1,224 people have tested positive for the virus.

Despite the uptick, Los Angeles, San Diego, Riverside, San Bernardino, Kern, Stanislaus and Tulare counties are now seeing faster rates of newly detected coronavirus cases than any of the counties in the Bay Area, The Times analysis found.

Advertisement

In Los Angeles County, health officials urged residents this week to go as far as avoiding shopping in order to stay inside. County officials on Monday confirmed 15 new coronavirus-linked deaths, bringing the county’s total to 147.

“If you have enough supplies in your home, this would be the week to skip shopping altogether,” said L.A. County Department of Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. “We cannot underestimate COVID-19, a virus that knows no boundaries, infects people of all ages and can cause significant illness and death, particularly among people who are elderly or who have underlying serious health conditions.”

Tracking coronavirus across California
coronavirus-numbers-031620.png
Tracking coronavirus across California
• Infections and deaths
• Detailed maps of the cases
• The spread of the virus
• Latest testing efforts
• Closures for your county

The urgent guidance comes as 900 people are hospitalized and the number of confirmed cases in the county tops 6,000. Officials have desperately tried to slow the spread of the virus through unprecedented social distancing rules that closed most parks and beaches as well as nonessential businesses. But as the number of infected individuals continues to rise, officials’ warnings to stay home have persisted.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with officials in counties across the state, have recently begun suggesting people wear masks or other face coverings while shopping or being out in public.

Riverside County’s public health officer took the recommendation a step further over the weekend when he ordered all residents to cover their faces when leaving home.

Dr. Cameron Kaiser said despite previous pleas from county officials for residents to socially distance, cover their faces and stay home, “more and more” residents were getting infected with the virus, and “not everyone’s getting the message.”

“We change from saying that you should to saying that you must,” Kaiser said in a prepared statement published by the county.

Advertisement

The move aims to prevent asymptomatic people from spreading the virus unwittingly. Officials have recommended that residents wear bandannas or scarves to cover their mouth and nose rather than N95 and surgical masks, which are already in short supply for healthcare workers.

Science
Coronavirus patients can benefit from blood of the recovered, new study shows
coronavirus.jfif
Science
Coronavirus patients can benefit from blood of the recovered, new study shows
A new study of 10 coronavirus patients in China gives further credence to the effectiveness of convalescent plasma therapy.

Orange County, which also continues to see a rise in confirmed coronavirus infections, could also soon be instituting more stringent requirements for face coverings.

Supervisor Andrew Do said he would ask his board colleagues Tuesday to support requiring essential workers to cover their faces while at work. Do’s announcement came as the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus hit 882up more than 400 from a week ago.

“Last week, San Diego County changed its policy to start requiring face coverings for all employees who may have contact with the public in any grocery store, pharmacy/drug store, convenience store, gas station, restaurant, or other business establishment that serves food,” he said in a statement Monday. “I will make the same recommendation ... to protect our essential workers and each other.”

Meanwhile, the effort to test as many residents as possible continues in Los Angeles County.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Monday evening that any Los Angeles County resident with symptoms who wants to be tested for the coronavirus can now apply online at the city’s coronavirus website, coronavirus.lacity.org.

Testing was previously limited to vulnerable populations, including those 65 and older, and those with compromised immune systems.

Advertisement

“Now that doesn’t mean we’ll have a test for everybody tomorrow,” he said, “but it means that our capacity is now greater” than it was.

Times staff writer Adam Elmahrek contributed to this report.

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Hannah Fry
Follow Us
Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering breaking news in California. She joined Times Community News in Orange County in 2013 where she covered education, Newport Beach city hall, crime and courts. She is a native of Orange County and attended Chapman University, where she was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, the Panther.
Rong-Gong Lin II
Follow Us
Rong-Gong Lin II is a metro reporter, specializing in covering statewide earthquake safety issues. The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at the Los Angeles Times in 2004.
Colleen Shalby
Follow Us
Colleen Shalby is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. She’s a graduate of George Washington University and a native of Southern California.
Luke Money
Follow Us
Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement