6 from Bay Area nursing home die of COVID-19

Six residents of a San Francisco Bay Area nursing home who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, authorities said.

The Alameda County Public Health Department confirmed Thursday that 24 staff members and 35 residents had tested positive in the outbreak at Gateway Care and Rehabilitation Center in Hayward. “Of those 35 residents, six have passed away,” Neetu Balram, spokesperson for the Public Health Department, said in an email.

Another skilled nursing facility, East Bay Post-Acute of Castro Valley, is also suffering an outbreak. At that center, nine residents and 17 staff members have tested positive.

The county said it was against its policy to share details about specific facilities but that the two facilities had chosen to make the information public.

The county said staff from the Public Health Department had visited both skilled nursing facilities and were tracking suspected and confirmed COVID-19 cases at long-term-care facilities.

In Riverside County, 84 residents were moved Wednesday from the Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after more than a dozen workers missed two consecutive days of work. On late Monday evening, officials reported 34 positive cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, among patients and five among employees at the skilled nursing facility.