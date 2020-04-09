Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

6 from Bay Area nursing home die of COVID-19

A worker takes a sample at a drive-through testing site in Victorville.
A healthcare worker takes a sample at a coronavirus drive-through testing site at the San Bernardino County fairgrounds in Victorville.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Rong-Gong Lin II
Kailyn Brown
April 9, 2020
12:44 PM
Share

Six residents of a San Francisco Bay Area nursing home who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, authorities said.

The Alameda County Public Health Department confirmed Thursday that 24 staff members and 35 residents had tested positive in the outbreak at Gateway Care and Rehabilitation Center in Hayward. “Of those 35 residents, six have passed away,” Neetu Balram, spokesperson for the Public Health Department, said in an email.

Another skilled nursing facility, East Bay Post-Acute of Castro Valley, is also suffering an outbreak. At that center, nine residents and 17 staff members have tested positive.

California
Coronavirus spreading rapidly through California nursing homes, assisted-living centers
Orinda Care Center
California
Coronavirus spreading rapidly through California nursing homes, assisted-living centers
Officials are alarmed at the coronavirus spread among residents and staff in California nursing homes and assisted-living centers.
Advertisement

The county said it was against its policy to share details about specific facilities but that the two facilities had chosen to make the information public.

The county said staff from the Public Health Department had visited both skilled nursing facilities and were tracking suspected and confirmed COVID-19 cases at long-term-care facilities.

In Riverside County, 84 residents were moved Wednesday from the Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after more than a dozen workers missed two consecutive days of work. On late Monday evening, officials reported 34 positive cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, among patients and five among employees at the skilled nursing facility.

Advertisement

CaliforniaCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Rong-Gong Lin II
Follow Us
Rong-Gong Lin II is a metro reporter, specializing in covering statewide earthquake safety issues. The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at the Los Angeles Times in 2004.
Kailyn Brown
Follow Us
Kailyn Brown has been with the Los Angeles Times since 2018. The Las Vegas native previously worked at the city’s two newspapers, the Review-Journal and the Sun. Brown attended UNLV, where she hosted a college radio show that was named the city’s best student program by a local magazine.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement