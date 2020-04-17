Orange County’s coronavirus death toll hits 28 as overall cases passes 1,500

For a third straight day, health officials have confirmed three additional coronavirus-related deaths in Orange County — bringing the region’s total toll to 28.

The Orange County Health Care Agency also announced 77 more COVID-19 cases Friday, for a new cumulative total of 1,501.

The mortality rate associated with COVID-19 in the county is now roughly 1.8%. Of those who have died, 15 were at least 65 years old; 10 were ages 45 to 64; two were in the 25-34 age range, and the other in the 35-44 range, according to the county.

The latest update continued a reversal from earlier this week, when the county added only 28 new cases combined on Monday and Tuesday — the lowest two-day total in three weeks.

Advertisement

By comparison, the county has confirmed 214 additional coronavirus infections in the last three days.

Officials have emphasized that the long-term trend is more important than daily data points, and have expressed hope based on how things are taking shape in the county.

“Overall, our trend has been headed in the right direction,” County Health Officer Dr. Nichole Quick said earlier this week. “I am cautiously optimistic in Orange County.”

Advertisement

Of those confirmed to have COVID-19, most — roughly 59% — are at least 45 years old, county figures show.

The county also continues to see a relatively steady number of hospitalizations related to the coronavirus outbreak — though those daily figures vary depending on how many hospitals report their data.

As of Friday, 129 people were hospitalized, and 48 of them were in intensive care.

Advertisement

“Despite the fluctuation of cases we have seen in Orange County, the number of those hospitalized with COVID-19 remains comparatively low ... and we are seeing a stabilization of the number of cases in this area,” Michelle Steel, chairwoman of the county Board of Supervisors, said Thursday.

To date, 16,371 people have been tested for coronavirus infection countywide, including 429 since Thursday.

Of those who have been tested, nearly 9.2% have been positive for COVID-19.