California

Watch: Protesters in Pershing Square demand justice

L.A. Times columnist LZ Granderson speaks with protesters in downtown Los Angeles and finds goodwill and solidarity.
By LZ Granderson Columnist 
June 2, 2020
8 PM
Living downtown has many conveniences — close to Staples Center, close to Dodger Stadium, close to USC and the neighboring Banc of California Stadium. However, over the last week downtown has morphed from an entertainment hub to a pinched nerve, with the slightest of movements bringing pain.

Already gutted by a pandemic that has turned L.A. Live into L.A.’s ghost town, a once-bustling district is engaged in an awkward pas de deux with the National Guard, which has made the Convention Center a hub. An abundance of fish-out-of-water camouflage can be seen by day, the all-too-familiar ghetto bird hovering at night. Blocks are adorned with boarded-up storefronts and armored vehicles patrolling the streets, members of the military watching you closely as you make your way to the nearby Ralphs. Clearly, they are there to prevent the chaos of the nights before; however, it still feels as if we’ve been occupied. I might be allowed to walk to the grocery store, but I don’t have the freedom to go anywhere I want.

Because of all of this, it’s easy to lose track of how we got here — the Minneapolis police killed George Floyd and the horrifying moment was caught on tape. The looting and riots and fires make for great TV, but they should not be conflated with the message of the protesters, who took to these downtown streets because the circumstances surrounding Floyd’s death are closer to America’s norm than an anomaly. They are demanding change. They are demanding justice. They are demanding that America fulfill her promise. And, contrary to what you have been told elsewhere, they are demanding it peacefully.

