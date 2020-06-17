Man fatally shot by special L.A. County sheriff’s unit at his Rosamond home

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies who were part of a specialized unit conducting an investigation in Kern County shot a man Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Deputy Eric Ortiz said the shooting occurred about 4:39 p.m. in the 3400 block of 15th Street West in Rosamond.

Authorities did not elaborate on the investigation that was being conducted at the time of the shooting. A law enforcement source with knowledge of the case said the man shot by deputies died of his wounds.

The unit conducts surveillance and makes arrests of serial offenders behind high-end robberies and violent crimes.