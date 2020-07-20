Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

San Bernardino County hits record for ICU patients hospitalized for COVID-19 symptoms

The coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease COVID-19, is isolated from a patient in the U.S.
(National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases — Rocky Mountain Laboratories)
By Kailyn Brown
July 20, 2020
6:55 PM
San Bernardino County reached a new record for coronavirus patients in intensive care units Monday and positive cases surpassed 24,000 over the weekend, according to the California Department of Public Health.

As of Monday afternoon, 613 people were hospitalized, 194 of whom were in ICU marking, a new high for the county. But the overall number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized fell from last week’s high of 625, records show.

San Bernardino County has the third-highest number of coronavirus hospitalizations in the state, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Los Angeles County also reported a record number of coronavirus hospitalizations on Monday. Records show that 2,232 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms — the highest single-day number reported and the sixth consecutive day that hospitalizations surpassed 2,100 patients.

Noticias en español

San Bernardino County now has 24,099 positive COVID-19 cases, which is 327 more than the previous day. The county’s death toll is 329, records show.

Times staff reporter Colleen Shalby contributed to this report.

Kailyn Brown

Kailyn Brown has been with the Los Angeles Times since 2018, where she’s written for the Metro, Calendar and Lifestyle sections. The Las Vegas native previously worked at the city’s two newspapers, the Review-Journal and the Sun. Brown attended UNLV, where she hosted a college radio show that was named the city’s best student program by a local magazine.

