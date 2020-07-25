Firefighters gain ground on Lassen County blazes

Firefighters are gaining ground against two wildfires that have burned more than 30,000 acres in Lassen County, northeast of Sacramento.

The Gold fire, which started south of Adin, is 40% contained as it continues to threaten homes and ranches as well as agriculture, livestock and timber operations, Cal Fire officials said in an update Saturday morning.

After burning for four days, the fire has chewed through 21,000 acres, destroyed seven homes and sent two firefighters to the hospital.

Overnight, firefighters took advantage of milder conditions to build and reinforce control lines. But gusty winds and low humidity are expected through Saturday.

West of Susanville, a smaller fire known as the Hog fire has destroyed two structures and consumed about 10,000 acres.

The fire settled down overnight as firefighters worked to mop up and strengthen control lines, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. By Saturday morning, it was 45% contained and had been burning for six days.

In the daytime heat, with temperatures above 90 degrees in the Susanville area, smoldering patches were at risk of flaring up.

While some residents are being allowed to return to their homes, some areas in both fire zones remain under mandatory evacuation orders. The two firefighters injured in the Gold fire have been released from the hospital.