Gunman injures seven at house party in Central California, authorities say

A gunman opened fire during a large house party in Central California early Saturday, injuring seven people, two critically, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said officers were conducting a traffic stop in Manteca, northwest of Modesto, shortly after midnight when they heard several gunshots and saw people frantically running from the home.

Witnesses told officers that a man armed with a semiautomatic weapon showed up at the party and began shooting into the crowd, the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Seven people were taken to the hospital. Two were critically injured and the other five were treated and released.

No arrests have been made. The suspect’s identity and the motive for the attack have not been released.