One man dead following shooting at Arcadia house party

A shooting at an Arcadia house party left one man dead Sunday night, authorities said.

Gunfire broke out about 8:40 p.m. in the 2800 block of Caroline Way, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which is assisting Arcadia police in the investigation.

Arcadia police Lt. Kollin Cieadlo said the victim, identified only as a man in his 20s, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Huntington Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“It looked like some type of argument led to a shooting,” Cieadlo said.

The shooting took place during a house party attended by roughly 25 guests, he said, adding that “it looked like a rental.”

One male suspect was detained for questioning, he said. His age and relationship to the victim were not immediately available.

The gunfire incident is the latest in a string of shootings at house parties in Los Angeles County.

One person was killed and another injured last week when shots were fired at a party house in the upscale Beverly Crest neighborhood. Prior to the gunfire, 25 to 30 people were at the gathering, which was held in a short-term rental home known for parties, according to Los Angeles Police Department Det. Meghan Aguilar.

Earlier this month, one woman was killed and four people were injured during a shooting at another party in Beverly Crest — at a mansion in the 13200 block of Mulholland Drive.

Five people also were taken to a hospital following a shooting at a large party in a warehouse in the Harbor Gateway area.

With bars, nightclubs and other nightlife spots closed amid coronavirus-related health orders, authorities say some Angelenos have turned to private parties as a substitute — even though such gatherings are prohibited.

Health officials have repeatedly urged residents to avoid these kinds of parties, which heighten the risk of transmitting COVID-19.

Officials also have pledged stepped-up enforcement efforts to curtail the restricted revelry.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti has authorized the city to shut off water and power services at residences where such gatherings are held. Earlier this month, he ordered the power cut at a swanky residence on Appian Way in the Hollywood Hills that police say held parties in violation of public health orders.

Social media stars Bryce Hall and Blake Gray were charged in Los Angeles last week with misdemeanors in connection with parties thrown at the rental home.

City News Service contributed to this report.