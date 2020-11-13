Malibu brush fire closes portion of Pacific Coast Highway

A small brush fire erupted before dawn Friday in Malibu and prompted the closure of a portion of Pacific Coast Highway.

The fire broke out shortly after 5 a.m. near Tuna Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

By the time crews arrived at the scene, the fire had crept through about half an acre of hillside, Fire Department spokesman Michael Pittman said, and grew to about an acre as it progressed. Crews attacked the blaze from the air and the ground and were able to gain control of it quickly.

By 6 a.m., the fire’s forward progress had been stopped, although crews will remain on the scene and continue to “wet down” the area for several hours, Pittman said.

The California Highway Patrol said all lanes of PCH will remain closed between Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Las Flores Canyon Road while fire crews mop up.

Pittman said the “beach side,” or southbound lanes, should be able to move first, but that the northbound lanes closest to the fire will likely remain closed until at least 8 a.m.

No homes or structures were threatened by the fire. The cause remains under investigation.