Small brush fire breaks out in Playa Vista
A small brush fire has broken out Tuesday afternoon in an open space near Playa Vista.
The fire had burned less than an acre and was being battled by firefighters on the ground and helicopters.
The Los Angeles Fire Department said the fire was in heavy brush with limited access from the ground. No structures were threatened.
The fire began near the 5700 block of Lincoln Boulevard.
