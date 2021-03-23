Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Small brush fire breaks out in Playa Vista

By Times staff
A small brush fire has broken out Tuesday afternoon in an open space near Playa Vista.

The fire had burned less than an acre and was being battled by firefighters on the ground and helicopters.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the fire was in heavy brush with limited access from the ground. No structures were threatened.

The fire began near the 5700 block of Lincoln Boulevard.

