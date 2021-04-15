Man brings multiple guns, more than 1,200 rounds of ammunition to Zuma

A Riverside County man is in custody after authorities said he harassed women at Zuma Beach in Malibu while armed with several weapons.

Kyle Kiddy, 34, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of violations, including carrying a concealed firearm, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were called to the beach after receiving reports of a “suspicious male harassing female patrons,” officials said.

Lt. Jim Braden of the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station said Kiddy made lewd comments toward a woman and told her to get in his van. While speaking to Kiddy, deputies noticed he was concealing a rifle.

“Basically, he had a trench coat on, and he had a rifle with a strap over his shoulder underneath the trench coat,” Braden said.

When deputies searched Kiddy, they found he also had three pistols attached to his waist, along with a large supply of ammo, Braden said. All of the weapons were loaded.

A search of Kiddy’s car revealed additional items, including shotguns, authorities said. Braden estimated that Kiddy had between 1,200 and 1,500 rounds of ammunition in the car and on his body.

“She did a great thing by calling us,” Braden said of the woman who alerted officials to Kiddy’s presence at the beach. “Who knows what it averted in Malibu, or wherever the guy would end up.”

The incident comes amid a nationwide conversation about gun violence in America. In the last month, multiple mass shootings have shaken the nation, including a shooting in Orange that left four people dead, a Colorado shooting that killed 10 and a string of shootings at Atlanta-area spas that killed eight people, including six women of Asian descent.

President Biden last week announced new executive actions to address gun violence in the country, including steps to limit ghost guns, or weapons sold without identifying information. He also said he would nominate someone from a major gun-control group to direct the federal agency that regulates firearms.

Kiddy is being held in lieu of $60,000 bail, according to the Sheriff’s Department.