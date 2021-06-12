Man found shot to death in his car in South Los Angeles

An unidentified man was found shot to death in his car in a South Los Angeles neighborhood early Saturday, police said.

The man was found in his vehicle about 9:35 a.m. in the 6700 block of 8th Avenue, between West 67th and 68th streets near Hyde Park, said LAPD spokesman Mike Lopez. The victim, who was in his sixties, was hit multiple times, he said.

Paramedics confirmed the man died at the scene.

Lopez said the man was not homeless and it is unknown what prompted the shooting. Police have not identified a suspect and no weapon was found at the scene.