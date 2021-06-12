Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

Man found shot to death in his car in South Los Angeles

LAPD
Little is known about the shooting of a man near Hyde Park on Saturday morning.
(Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew J. CampaStaff Writer 
Share

An unidentified man was found shot to death in his car in a South Los Angeles neighborhood early Saturday, police said.

The man was found in his vehicle about 9:35 a.m. in the 6700 block of 8th Avenue, between West 67th and 68th streets near Hyde Park, said LAPD spokesman Mike Lopez. The victim, who was in his sixties, was hit multiple times, he said.

Paramedics confirmed the man died at the scene.

Lopez said the man was not homeless and it is unknown what prompted the shooting. Police have not identified a suspect and no weapon was found at the scene.

California
Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa covers the Eastside, Boyle Heights, Echo Park, parts of the San Gabriel Valley and the Southeast Corridor for the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked at the Glendale News-Press, Burbank Leader, Whittier Daily News and Pasadena Star-News. Campa is a Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement