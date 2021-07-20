8-year-old boy fatally hit by illegal fireworks July 4 in San Bernardino County

An 8-year-old boy was killed after being struck by illegal fireworks at a block party in Colton earlier this month, San Bernardino police said.

The boy — identified by KCBS-TV Channel 2 as Urijah Roque — was attending an unofficial block party on July 4 in the 500 block of South San Carlo Avenue when partygoers set off illegal fireworks, according to a statement Monday by police.

“Numerous illegal fireworks were discharged at the gathering, many of which were fired off from a mortar-style tube,” authorities said in the statement. “One of those illegal fireworks was ignited and somehow malfunctioned, striking the nearby eight-year-old boy and causing catastrophic injuries.”

The boy, who was struck in the upper body, was taken by family members to Arrowhead Regional Hospital, where he died, authorities said.

An investigation is underway, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Bernardino Police Department at (909) 384-5659.