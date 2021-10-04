How you can help with oil spill cleanup efforts

With more than 130,000 gallons of leaked crude oil traveling along the Southern California coastline, leaving behind a trail of thick sludge that is devastating wildlife and ecological reserves , many Southern California residents are wondering what they can do to help.

Right now, the answer is not a lot, at least not in terms of physical work. But there are other ways you can assist the cleanup efforts.

The Orange County Health Agency issued a statement Sunday warning residents to stay away from affected areas and to seek medical attention if they were potentially exposed. Crude oil is especially toxic and can cause physical harm, including skin irritation and vomiting.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife posted a similar message on its Cal Spill Watch site saying the state’s cleanup effort “is utilizing only trained volunteers.” It added, “Public volunteers are not needed and could hinder response efforts.” The site offers a form that would-be volunteers can submit, indicating their level of training and experience.

Advertisement

Trained spill response contractors have been deployed to stop the spread of the oil and clean up the parts of the environment that have been affected, including wildlife. “Steer clear of the beaches and oceans for now and let the professionals begin their work,” said Garry Brown, founding director of Orange County Coastkeepers.

Brown also warned boat owners not to clean their oil-stained vessels while they’re in the water. Dish soap may work well for cleaning animals, but it traps the oil being cleaned off a boat and causes it to sink to the bottom of the harbor. He said that boat owners should hold off until more information is made available.

But the public’s help with the cleanup is still needed, the city of Huntington Beach said on Instagram. “Right now the wildlife rescue teams are in dire need of donations,” the city stated; it directed donors to drop off supplies at the Bolsa Chica Conservancy in Huntington Beach or the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach. Grease-cutting dish soap and gloves are some of the top requested donations from organizations.

Monetary or supply donations can also go to local and statewide organizations, including:

Meanwhile, the following areas are closed to the public until further notice:

Newport Beach beaches

Laguna Beach city beaches

Newport Harbor

Crystal Cove

For more information on the oil spill, see:

the Los Angeles Times’ oil-spill coverage

the Orange County Health Care Agency’s beach closure map

Advertisement

the Southern California Spill Response site set up by federal and state agencies and Amplify Energy, the offshore oil drilling company responsible for the spill

Karen Garcia and Ada Tseng contributed to the reporting of this story.