LAPD responding to apparent smash-and-grab robbery at Westfield Topanga mall

By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Los Angeles police and paramedics are responding to a reported smash-and-grab robbery at a mall in Canoga Park on Wednesday night, according to a report by KABC-TV.

Police vehicles, firetrucks and ambulances could be seen parked outside a Nordstrom at Westfield Topanga & The Village, located at 6600 Topanga Canyon Blvd., according to the station. At least a dozen onlookers stood outside.

Further details about the incident were not immediately available.

Several calls and an email seeking information from the LAPD were not returned.

3 arrested after brazen smash-and-grab attempt at Nordstrom at the Grove

Los Angeles police pursued a vehicle into South L.A. after the break-in and arrested three people.

Wednesday night’s robbery comes two days after people broke into a Nordstrom at the Grove mall by smashing a window and stole thousands of dollars of merchandise.

Los Angeles police arrested three suspects in connection with that incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

