Los Angeles police fatally shoot man armed with knife while responding to domestic disturbance call

Los Angeles police fatally shot a man wielding a knife while responding to a domestic disturbance call Saturday morning, authorities said.

Officers received a radio call at 10:50 a.m. that indicated a man in his 30s was involved in a domestic violence incident at an apartment complex near the intersection of 23rd Street and Wall Street, said Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police arrived at the complex and encountered a man armed with a knife who matched the description of the suspect, Eisenman said.

Police then shot the man, who died at the scene, Eisenman said. The man’s name was not released pending notifications of relatives.

Eisenman did not provide any additional details about the shooting, which remains under investigation. LAPD’s Force Investigation Division will review body-worn camera video of the incident, Eisenman said.

There were no other injuries.