4 people killed in Lear jet that crashed near El Cajon, FAA says

A small jet that crashed near El Cajon on Monday night was carrying four people when it flew out of John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, the Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday.

The Learjet 35 business jet crashed and caught fire on a residential road in the unincorporated neighborhood of Bostonia near Gillespie Field around 7:15 p.m., said Elizabeth Isham Cory, a spokesperson for the FAA. No survivors were found in the wreckage, and no injuries were reported on the ground.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

One home was damaged, and the plane knocked down power lines, cutting off power to more than 2,500 homes shortly after the crash, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said. A San Diego Gas & Electric Co. outage map showed more than 180 customers were still without power Tuesday morning.

Officials said the American Red Cross would be assisting those affected by the outage.

Video shot by OnScene.TV showed the smoldering wreckage in the middle of the road, with most of the aircraft destroyed. Parts from the jet, including its landing gear, were strewn across the street.

Monday’s crash was the second deadly plane crash in less than three months in the eastern part of San Diego County. On Oct. 11, a Cessna C340 crashed on a residential street in Santee, killing the pilot and a UPS driver whose truck was hit by the plane.

Sheriff’s officials said the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office would be identifying those killed in Monday’s crash.