Advertisement
Share
California

Man gets 18 months for trying to enter cockpit, then jumping from taxiing plane at LAX

A plane flies away from LAX with the airport's Theme Building in the foreground
A man from Mexico was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months for interfering with a flight crew in a June incident at Los Angeles International Airport.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Share

A man was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in prison after he attempted to breach the cockpit of a taxiing plane before jumping from the craft last summer at Los Angeles International Airport.

Luis Armando Victoria Dominguez, 34, of La Paz, Mexico, was on a SkyWest Airlines flight scheduled to depart to Salt Lake City around 7 p.m. June 25, federal prosecutors said, when he sprinted down the aisle toward the cockpit as the plane began to taxi to the runway.

Victoria began pounding on the cockpit door and attempted to open it, then pushed past a flight attendant and opened an emergency exit door, partially deploying the emergency slide, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

First responders at the scene, where a car slammed through the outdoor dining area of a Los Feliz restaurant

California

Three hospitalized after car slams into Los Feliz restaurant

The location appears to be Hotel Covell, a popular restaurant and boutique hotel.

Advertisement

The pilot immediately shut down the engines to prevent the slide from being sucked into the propellers, federal prosecutors said in the sentencing memorandum.

A passenger attempted to restrain Victoria, but he broke free and jumped from the exit. He missed the emergency slide and landed directly on the tarmac, breaking his right leg, which required surgery.

Victoria pleaded guilty in federal court in October to one count of interference with flight crew members and a flight attendant.

U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee ordered him to pay $20,132 in restitution in addition to the 18-month prison sentence.

California
Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement