Five killed in head-on collision in Fresno County

By Christopher GoffardStaff Writer 
Two vehicles collided head-on in Fresno County early Saturday morning, killing five people in what appears to be an alcohol-related crash, authorities say.

Around 4:30 a.m. a Hyundai Accent traveling south on Millerton Road near Marina Drive crossed a double-yellow line into the path of a Honda Accord going the opposite way, the California Highway Patrol said in a press release.

The CHP said four people in the Hyundai were killed, including the driver, who was ejected, while one occupant of the Honda was killed and others were hospitalized with injuries.

The CHP said all the victims were in their 30s or 40s and from Fresno and Clovis.

