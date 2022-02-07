LAPD officers involved in two-car crash in Pacoima

At least three people were injured Sunday night in a crash in Pacoima involving a Los Angeles Police Department patrol car, officials said.

The collision was reported around 9 p.m. in the 12800 block of Van Nuys Boulevard, near Glenoaks Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

LAPD officials confirmed that one of the vehicles was a police cruiser.

Two officers and a third person, described only as a “female complaining of injuries,” were transported to a hospital, LAPD Officer Drake Madison said.

He could not confirm the nature of their injuries or the circumstances of the crash.

“Accidents with officers happen,” he said. “It’s a vehicle, and we get into traffic collisions every now and then.”

Video from the scene captured by KTLA-TV Channel 5 showed the police cruiser and the second car, a black sedan, with crumpled front bumpers. Debris was strewn around the street.