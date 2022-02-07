LAPD officers involved in two-car crash in Pacoima
At least three people were injured Sunday night in a crash in Pacoima involving a Los Angeles Police Department patrol car, officials said.
The collision was reported around 9 p.m. in the 12800 block of Van Nuys Boulevard, near Glenoaks Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.
LAPD officials confirmed that one of the vehicles was a police cruiser.
Two officers and a third person, described only as a “female complaining of injuries,” were transported to a hospital, LAPD Officer Drake Madison said.
He could not confirm the nature of their injuries or the circumstances of the crash.
“Accidents with officers happen,” he said. “It’s a vehicle, and we get into traffic collisions every now and then.”
Video from the scene captured by KTLA-TV Channel 5 showed the police cruiser and the second car, a black sedan, with crumpled front bumpers. Debris was strewn around the street.
Get the lowdown on L.A. politics
In this pivotal election year, we'll break down the ballot and tell you why it matters in our L.A. on the Record newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.