Advertisement
Share
California

LAPD officers involved in two-car crash in Pacoima

A police cruiser at a crash scene.
At least three people were hurt Sunday night in a crash in Pacoima that involved a Los Angeles Police Department officer.
(KTLA)
By Hayley SmithStaff Writer 
Share

At least three people were injured Sunday night in a crash in Pacoima involving a Los Angeles Police Department patrol car, officials said.

The collision was reported around 9 p.m. in the 12800 block of Van Nuys Boulevard, near Glenoaks Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

LAPD officials confirmed that one of the vehicles was a police cruiser.

Two officers and a third person, described only as a “female complaining of injuries,” were transported to a hospital, LAPD Officer Drake Madison said.

Advertisement

He could not confirm the nature of their injuries or the circumstances of the crash.

“Accidents with officers happen,” he said. “It’s a vehicle, and we get into traffic collisions every now and then.”

Video from the scene captured by KTLA-TV Channel 5 showed the police cruiser and the second car, a black sedan, with crumpled front bumpers. Debris was strewn around the street.

California
Hayley Smith

Hayley Smith covers trending and breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. She previously contributed to The Times’ COVID-19 project, “The Pandemic’s Toll: Lives Lost in California,” in partnership with the Pulitzer Center and USC. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from USC.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement