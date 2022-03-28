Stolen luxury cars worth $2.3 million found stashed in Van Nuys backyard
More than 30 stolen luxury vehicles, including BMWs, Aston Martins, Bentleys, Porsches and Jaguars, were being stashed in a Van Nuys backyard, authorities said.
The cars, worth a total of $2.3 million, had been “fraudulently purchased” from dealerships in Southern California, according to California Highway Patrol investigators.
An aerial photo provided by the CHP showed the cars lined up neatly on a grassy lot behind the house.
Investigators discovered the cars last Thursday when they served a search warrant at the house after a two-month investigation. They also found an indoor marijuana grow operation with more than 400 plants.
They seized a firearm and arrested 39-year-old Vage Chavushyan of North Hollywood on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The stories shaping California
Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.