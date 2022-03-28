Advertisement
California

Stolen luxury cars worth $2.3 million found stashed in Van Nuys backyard

The California Highway Patrol has recovered about 35 stolen luxury vehicles worth $2.3 million in the San Fernando Valley.
(CHP)
By Jaimie DingStaff Writer 
More than 30 stolen luxury vehicles, including BMWs, Aston Martins, Bentleys, Porsches and Jaguars, were being stashed in a Van Nuys backyard, authorities said.

The cars, worth a total of $2.3 million, had been “fraudulently purchased” from dealerships in Southern California, according to California Highway Patrol investigators.

An aerial photo provided by the CHP showed the cars lined up neatly on a grassy lot behind the house.

Investigators discovered the cars last Thursday when they served a search warrant at the house after a two-month investigation. They also found an indoor marijuana grow operation with more than 400 plants.

They seized a firearm and arrested 39-year-old Vage Chavushyan of North Hollywood on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

This Corvette is one of 35 stolen luxury vehicles worth a total of $2.3 million recovered by the CHP in the San Fernando Valley.
(CHP)

California
Jaimie Ding

Jaimie Ding is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times, she wrote for the Oregonian, the Sacramento Bee, the Associated Press and Claremont Colleges newspaper, the Student Life. Ding was raised in the Portland, Ore., area and graduated from Scripps College with a degree in politics. Outside of journalism, she’s also passionate about good food and live music. She is a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class.

