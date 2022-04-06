Advertisement
California

Man shot, killed by Los Angeles police in Panorama City

A map of the San Fernando Valley showing where a man was shot and killed by police in Panorama City
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
A man was fatally shot by Los Angeles police in the San Fernando Valley on Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The shooting occurred around 2:15 p.m. in the 8700 block of Tobias Avenue in Panorama City, said Officer Carlos Maldonado, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman.

Maldonado could not immediately confirm that the shooting was fatal, but firefighters were on standby during a police operation in the same area of Tobias Avenue and were called at 2:27 p.m. to a reported shooting in order to attend to a patient who was described as a roughly 25-year-old man, said Margaret Stewart, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman. The man was declared dead at the scene.

Stewart said she could not confirm any further information.

According to KABC-TV Channel 7, officers were called to reports of a man armed with a knife.

Officers arrived, called for backup and opened fire at some point, the station reported.

It was unclear what prompted officers to shoot.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information is available.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

