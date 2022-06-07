Small plane crashes into Hemet home, pilot seriously injured

A small plane crashed into a Hemet home Tuesday, seriously injuring the pilot, city police said.

The incident was reported at 9:35 a.m. near the intersection of Warren Road and Mustang Way, near a housing tract.

“The cause of the plane crash is under investigation and the sole occupant was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries,” Hemet police said on Twitter.

Hemet police and fire personnel responded to the scene along with personnel from CalFire and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Footage from KCBS-TV Channel 2 showed the burned wreckage of a small plane in the backyard of a home.

The crash occurred just over a mile south of the Hemet-Ryan Airport.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.