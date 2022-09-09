Wildfire near Hemet becomes California’s largest blaze and Tropical Storm Kay could make things worse

The wildfire raging near Hemet has burned 27,463 acres and is only 5% contained as of Friday morning, and fire officials worry strong winds and storms from Tropical Storm Kay could further intensify California’s largest blaze of the year — and bring the added danger of flooding and lightning to the area.

Almost 24,000 people from Hemet to Temecula are under evacuation orders as the Fairview fire continues to spread, growing almost 4,000 acres since Thursday evening, Cal Fire Capt. Richard Cordova said Friday morning. At least two people have died in the fire, one has been injured, and 12 homes have been destroyed, according to fire officials.

The Fairview fire is now more than 14,000 acres larger than the Oak fire, which threatened Yosemite National Park earlier this summer and had previously been the season’s largest wildfire.

“We’re still dealing with extreme winds … it was a very difficult firefight throughout the night,” Cordova said. “Our biggest concern is this weather system.”

Cordova said the incoming storm could dump rain on the fire — which would greatly help firefighting — but the system could also remain east of the flames, which would instead blow major winds toward the wildfire.

“It’s going to be a hit or miss,” Cordova said. “It all depends on if that system comes further west; right now it’s kind of unpredictable.”

Cal Fire officials warned Thursday night that the fire would “continue to spread in all areas” because of the storm from Tropical Storm Kay bringing shifting winds. Kay, a system along the northern coast of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, was about 200 miles off the coast of San Diego as of Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Parts of Riverside County are under a flood watch and high-wind warning Friday, with gusts getting up to 70 mph in the mountains. The threat of flooding is extended through Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The Riverside County Emergency Management Department warned the weather could cause “dangerous flooding and damage countywide, including in Fairview Fire area,” like flash flooding and mud or debris flows.

“Based on forecasts, this appears to be a dangerous storm,” Bruce Barton, director of the Riverside County Emergency Management Department, said late Thursday. “We want the public to prepare now.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday proclaimed a state of emergency for Riverside, as well as El Dorado and Placer counties, where crews are battling the Mosquito fire, which is 0% contained and rapidly growing.

Evacuation centers have been set up at Tahquitz High School in Hemet and the Temecula Community Center on Rancho Vista Road, as evacuation orders continue to expand. The Riverside County Animal Shelter in San Jacinto is available to shelter large animals, and smaller pets can be taken to the Small Animal Care Center in San Jacinto.

