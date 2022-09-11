Advertisement
California

Flash flood warning issued for San Bernardino County, parts of L.A. County

A woman walks her dog holding an umbrella.
A woman walks her dog Thursday in Santa Monica.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
By Paloma EsquivelStaff Writer 
A flash flood warning was issued Sunday evening for San Bernardino County and parts of eastern Los Angeles County, as storms caused heavy rainfall across the region, the National Weather Service announced.

In L.A. County, San Dimas, Glendora, Pomona, La Verne and Claremont are among areas expected to see flash floods, the warning said. The warning is in effect until 9 p.m.

In San Bernardino County, where the warning runs until 9:45 p.m., affected areas include San Bernardino, Rialto, Highland, Muscoy, Crestline, Devore and the I-15 Freeway through the Cajon Pass.

Between .75 and 1.25 inches have fallen in San Bernardino County, and officials were expecting an additional .75 to one inch.

Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. People in the affected areas are advised to exercise caution around streams, creaks, highways, streets, underpasses and other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

Paloma Esquivel

