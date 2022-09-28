Knott’s Scary Farm to offer free ticket for adults chaperoning groups of minors

Knott’s Berry Farm, which banned unaccompanied minors following a series of fights involving teenagers over the summer, announced Wednesday that adults accompanying groups of minors to its Halloween after-hours event may receive a free ticket for admission.

Starting Thursday, any chaperone who attends Knott’s Scary Farm at the Buena Park theme park with five minors will be given complimentary admission to use that same night.

The theme park instituted the chaperone policy after multiple fights broke out and forced the park to close three hours early in July. Some of the fighting was caught on video posted to social media that showed security guards caught up in the melee and patrons fleeing for safety.

Park officials had described the policy as “well-received” and extended it to apply on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and every event night of Knott’s Scary Farm until Oct. 31.

Chaperones have to be at least 21 years old and present valid photo ID. There is a limit of one free ticket for five minors.