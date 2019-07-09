Chief watchdog questions L.A. County Sheriff Villanueva’s decision to rehire fired deputy

“It’s gonna be real funny when you — see just how much influence I have,” Mandoyan warns the woman, using an expletive, according to the transcript that was part of the administrative file on the deputy. The inspector general’s office said the call was “very disturbing” and appears to corroborate the woman’s claims that Mandoyan didn’t want her to associate with other deputies and bragged about his power as a member of the Reapers, a secret society of deputies with matching Grim Reaper tattoos.