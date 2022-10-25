5.1 earthquake hits near San Jose, rattling Bay Area

The Bay Area was rattled Tuesday by a 5.1 earthquake centered near San Jose that was felt across the region.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake was reported Tuesday at 11:42 a.m. east of San Jose.

According the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was felt as far south as Salinas and Monterey, as far east as Merced and as far north as San Rafael. The agency estimated shaking as being moderate at the epicenter and that major damage was unlikely.

The epicenter was in the mountains about five miles east of San Jose.

Advertisement

A Times reporter received an emergency alert from the earthquake early warning system seconds before the shaking began.

An average of five earthquakes with magnitudes between 5.0 and 6.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 4.3 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Find out what to do before, and during, an earthquake near you by signing up for our Unshaken newsletter, which breaks down emergency preparedness into bite-sized steps over six weeks. Learn more about earthquake kits, which apps you need, Lucy Jones’ most important advice and more at latimes.com/Unshaken.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.