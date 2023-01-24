2 victims identified in Half Moon Bay shooting
The San Mateo County coroner’s office has identified two of the seven victims killed in Monday’s shooting in Half Moon Bay and is working to notify the families.
Robert J. Foucrault, the county coroner, declined to release any further information early Tuesday morning, saying that the office is attempting to locate next of kin.
“When notifications to the next of kin have been made, we can release some info,” Foucrault said in a text message.
Investigators continued to puzzle over what pushed Huu Can Tran to carry out a mass shooting at a Monterey Park dance studio, focusing on the possibility he was driven by jealousy.
