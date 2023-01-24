Advertisement
California

2 victims identified in Half Moon Bay shooting

By Alexandra E. PetriStaff Writer 
The San Mateo County coroner’s office has identified two of the seven victims killed in Monday’s shooting in Half Moon Bay and is working to notify the families.

Robert J. Foucrault, the county coroner, declined to release any further information early Tuesday morning, saying that the office is attempting to locate next of kin.

“When notifications to the next of kin have been made, we can release some info,” Foucrault said in a text message.

California
Alexandra E. Petri

Alexandra E. Petri covers trends and breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered live news at the New York Times. A two-time reporting fellow with the International Women’s Media Foundation, she graduated from Penn State with a degree in journalism and international studies.

