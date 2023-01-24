2 victims identified in Half Moon Bay shooting

The San Mateo County coroner’s office has identified two of the seven victims killed in Monday’s shooting in Half Moon Bay and is working to notify the families.

Robert J. Foucrault, the county coroner, declined to release any further information early Tuesday morning, saying that the office is attempting to locate next of kin.

“When notifications to the next of kin have been made, we can release some info,” Foucrault said in a text message.

Advertisement