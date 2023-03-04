At least 5 people shot near San Pedro beach

At least five people were injured in a shooting Saturday night near a beach in San Pedro, authorities said.

Police received a call at 5:44 p.m. reporting gunfire at a beach near Paseo del Mar and Graysby Avenue, said Lt. Sharon Brady with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Harbor Community Police Station.

Brady said four people who had been shot were taken to local hospitals by emergency personnel.

Just before 7 p.m., she learned about a fifth person who was injured and taken to a hospital by a friend.

“We have some in critical condition, some stable and some serious,” Brady said.

No suspects had been taken into custody as of Saturday evening.

Warren Moore, an LAPD spokesman, said a suspect fled the scene in a gray sedan, driving along Paseo del Mar. Moore said the suspect has been described as a man in his 20s with a buzz haircut, wearing all black, including a black mask, and is believed to have fired a semiautomatic handgun.

The area was an “active crime scene,” Moore said just before 7:30 p.m.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

