California

More rain coming to Southern California in coming days

A person sits under an umbrella Wednesday amid the rain at Bolsa Chica State Beach.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Terry Castleman. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Terry Castleman
Staff WriterFollow
Soggy Southern California should expect a new storm moving in next week.

The forecast calls for rain likely Tuesday and Wednesday, with a chance of showers in some areas Monday.

The region should expect a “long period of steady light to moderate rain” totaling 1 to 3 inches, said Ryan Kittell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

By Wednesday, snow will accumulate at elevations around 3,000 to 4,000 feet, including at the Tejon Pass.

Sunny skies should return Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The new storm, which would be the 12th atmospheric river to hit the state this rainy season, will also hit Central California, where some areas are already under flood warning because of snow melt and swollen rivers.

In Central California, residents can expect about half an inch of rain along the west side of the San Joaquin Valley, said Jim Bagnall, a meteorologist with the weather service in Hanford. The valley’s east side will see 1 to 2 inches, and the foothills will see 2 to 4 inches, he said.

The last storm in Southern California caused some minor flooding but also brought mudslides in Orange County that caused four homes to be red-tagged.

Officials said more heavy rain could trigger more evacuations.

