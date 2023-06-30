Fire erupts out at Warner Bros. studios in Burbank

This is a developing story.

Neither Burbank fire nor police immediately responded to requests for comment.

Footage from ABC-TV Channel 7 showed fire crews on the roof of a building.

Images on social media showed smoke rising from the studio, recognizable by its iconic water tower.

A fire broke out Friday afternoon at Warner Bros. studios in Burbank, news outlets and social media users reported.

Smoke rises from the Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank on Friday.

Newsletter The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.