California

Fire erupts out at Warner Bros. studios in Burbank

Smoke rises from the Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank on Friday.
(Courtesy of Roger Rodriguez)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
A fire broke out Friday afternoon at Warner Bros. studios in Burbank, news outlets and social media users reported.

Images on social media showed smoke rising from the studio, recognizable by its iconic water tower.

Footage from ABC-TV Channel 7 showed fire crews on the roof of a building.

Neither Burbank fire nor police immediately responded to requests for comment.

This is a developing story.

Christian Martinez

