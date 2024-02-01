Advertisement
California

Your guide to the L.A. City Council District 12 race: Northwest San Fernando Valley

Serena Oberstein and John Lee pictured from the shoulders up in side-by-side photos.
Serena Oberstein is challenging incumbent Councilmember John Lee in L.A. City Council District 12 in the northwest San Fernando Valley.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Dakota SmithStaff Writer 
Are voters in the northwestern San Fernando Valley satisfied with Councilmember John Lee? Lee faces just one challenger, Serena Oberstein, in the March 5 election, and the race could come down to how voters in Council District 12 feel about the incumbent.

Recent ethics allegations lodged against Lee — who denies wrongdoing — could play a role in the outcome.

Either way, the two-person race will be decided in March, so voters get one chance to make their pick.

First elected in 2019, Lee oversees a district that takes in Chatsworth, Northridge, Porter Ranch, Granada Hills, North Hills and West Hills.

Wide boulevards, suburban cul-de-sacs, strip malls, tract homes, and hiking and horse trails dominate the district, where Cal State Northridge is a major job center. Churches and community groups, including North Valley Family YMCA, also play an important role in the area.

Environmental issues are also important in District 12, in part because of the massive 2015 gas leak at Aliso Canyon.

Who are the candidates?

  • Councilmember John Lee

Lee’s central campaign message is that voters know him and like his moderate views. A onetime Republican, Lee is now registered as “no party preference,” and he regularly backs city policies that support businesses and policing.

He was one of only two council members to vote against cutting the Los Angeles Police Department’s budget by $150 million after a national outcry over police use of force following George Floyd’s murder in 2020 by a Minneapolis officer.

Lee, 53, also points to his work earlier in the pandemic to help get food to senior citizens and loans to small businesses. He also pushed for an ordinance that makes it illegal to possess an unattached catalytic converter without proof of ownership.

Voters in his district know that he’s not “red or blue” and “not somebody who has come in with any type of agenda,” said Lee, who lives in Porter Ranch.

  • Serena Oberstein

Oberstein, 44, argues that the district needs new leadership following a string of recent City Hall scandals. She also said Lee hasn’t been responsive enough to the needs of community, particularly on homelessness.

A Northridge resident, Oberstein has worked as executive director of the humanitarian nonprofit Jewish World Watch and as a regional director for J Street, a group that lobbies for Israel’s security and Mideast peace. She has also served as president and vice president of the city’s Ethics Commission and worked for then-Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.

Oberstein touts her experience working with Democrats and Republicans and people of different cultures and faiths.

“We need someone who’s going to bring people together now more than ever,” she said.

She sought to run for the District 12 seat in 2019, but was barred from doing so when a judge ruled that Oberstein had conflict of interest because she’d recently served on the Ethics Commission, which weighs in on campaign matters.

Anti-camping law

The district has historically had a low rate of homelessness compared with other parts of Los Angeles. At the same time, police in the area enforce 41.18 — the city anti-camping law commonly referred to by its section in the Municipal Code — at a higher rate in District 12 than in many other districts, according to City Controller Kenneth Mejia’s office.

Lee said in an interview that he’s proud that 41.18 is frequently used by the police, calling it a “very helpful tool.” He also credited the district’s lower rates of homelessness in part to his office’s focus on outreach.

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 12: Harvey Hernandez, 58, homeless for 22 years, moves his tent and belongings back to the sidewalk after the City of Los Angeles Sanitation Department powerwashed along Arcadia St. in downtown on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. Section 41.18 of the Los Angeles Municipal Code (LAMC) makes it illegal to "sit, lie or sleep in or upon any street, sidewalk or other public way." (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Housing & Homelessness

L.A.’s crackdown on homeless camping off to slow start with little enforcement

Enforcement of Los Angeles’ revised anti-camping law rolls out in slow and uneven steps.

May 2, 2022

Oberstein said she supports 41.18 in some cases, but that it can’t be a starting point for addressing homelessness.

“We’re moving people from sidewalk to sidewalk and not solving the problem,” Oberstein said. She said that she’d have a “people-first approach” and focus on bringing mental health services to people living on the streets.

As for policing, she also supports investing more in public safety.

Ethics and reforms

In October, the Ethics Commission accused Lee of multiple violations of the city’s ethics law over his acceptance and reporting of meals, drinks and poker chips in 2016 and 2017.

Many of the allegations stem from a Las Vegas trip that Lee took with his then-boss, City Councilman Mitchell Englander, who later pleaded guility to a charge of lying to federal authorities.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 12, 2020 Former Los Angeles city councilman Mitchell "Mitch" Englander, walks with his wife Jayne Englander, left, and his lead attorney Janet Levine, right, as they exit the Load Angeles Federal Courthouse after her appeared for a trial-setting conference Thursday morning March 12, 2020. The former Los Angeles city councilman is accused of obstructing an investigation into his allegedly accepting gifts from a businessman during trips to Las Vegas and Palm Springs and he faces seven federal criminal counts -- three of witness tampering, three for allegedly making false statements and a single count of scheming to falsify facts. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

California

Englander sentenced to 14 months in prison in L.A. City Hall corruption case

A judge said arrogance and greed drove Englander to lie to the FBI about cash payments and a debauched night in Las Vegas.

Jan. 25, 2021

The commission’s complaint accuses Lee and Englander of back-dating checks to reimburse a businessman who treated them in Las Vegas. The checks were sent after Englander was first contacted by the FBI, and were backdated so it would appear that Lee and Englander had previously reimbursed the businessman, according to the accusation.

Lee told The Times that he had provided ATM receipts and bank statements to contradict the Ethics Commission’s complaint. He is fighting to have the case dismissed, saying the city waited too long to announce the allegations.

“I have no other avenue than to fight this on a statute of limitations [claim],” Lee said.

Oberstein said that the allegations against Lee prompted her to get in the race, and that she would bring “ethical integrity” back to City Hall.

She wants to make the Ethics Commission more independent, allowing the department to be budgeted for several years at a time, for example, rather by the council each year. She also wants to boost the size of the department so it has more staff for investigations.

Who’s getting endorsements?

Lee is supported by the United Firefighters of Los Angeles City, the Los Angeles Police Protective League, Service Employees International Union Local 721, L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, City Council President Paul Krekorian and Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Santa Clarita), among others.

Oberstein’s backers include the Los Angeles County Democratic Party, L.A. Forward, Streets for All, the International Longshore and Warehouse Union‘s Southern California District Council, the National Union of Healthcare Workers, and Reps. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank) and Brad Sherman (D-Sherman Oaks), among others.

Past coverage

Los Angeles, CA - September 26: John Lee - Los Angeles City Councilmember Council District 12 attending a Los Angeles City Council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, CA. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

California

Six years after lavish Vegas trip, Councilmember John Lee faces ethics allegations

The ethics accusations filed against L.A. City Councilmember John Lee, related to a trip to Las Vegas in 2017, could complicate his 2024 re-election bid in the San Fernando Valley.

Oct. 3, 2023

LOS ANGELES, CA â SEPTEMBER 8, 2017: The United States flag is draped on the South Side of Los Angeles City Hall Friday September 8, 2017 as the city went from avoiding the 'sanctuary city' label to embracing it. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

California

Judge bars former ethics panel member from running for L.A. City Council

Former L.A.

March 28, 2019

Dakota Smith

Dakota Smith covers City Hall for the Los Angeles Times. She is part of the team that won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize in breaking news for reporting on a leaked audio recording that upended City Hall politics. She joined the newsroom in 2016 and previously covered City Hall for the Los Angeles Daily News. She is a graduate of Lewis & Clark College and lives in Los Angeles.

