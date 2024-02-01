Your guide to the L.A. City Council District 4 race: Nithya Raman faces two challengers

Raman, 42, is running on her record on housing and homelessness, particularly her work winning passage of a wide-ranging package of citywide tenant protections. The city delayed the deadline for repayment of COVID-era rent debt, while enacting new measures to prevent Angelenos from slipping into homelessness, such as relocation fees for tenants facing huge rent increases.

Under the new restrictions, landlords are barred from evicting tenants who have failed to pay less than one month’s “fair market” rent. They also must notify the city when they intend to evict one of their tenants, giving housing advocates and city agencies the opportunity to intervene and provide financial assistance.

Within the district, Raman succeeded in converting the Highland Gardens Hotel into a 143-bed interim homeless housing site and securing funds for hotel vouchers. She’s also worked to move homeless people out of some of the district’s most entrenched encampments, including those that were on Berendo Street just north of Hollywood Boulevard, Coldwater Canyon Avenue underneath the 101 Freeway and residential streets that surround a Studio City park-and-ride lot.

“Because we housed people — we didn’t just push them into another neighborhood, or down the street — those areas have largely stayed clear,” she said. “And when a new tent shows up, we’re able to put our team to work again and get people indoors.”

Weaver, 34, has assailed Raman’s handling of the crisis, noting that citywide homelessness numbers have continued to climb, even as the city spends well over $1 billion on hotel rooms, outreach teams and other services. He has called for the eventual closure of a homeless shelter on Riverside Drive, saying city agencies have failed to keep the surrounding neighborhood clean and safe. He also pointed to locations where tents still remain.

Most notably, Weaver has called for the city to initiate a phased withdrawal from the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, calling it a city-county bureaucracy that is “designed to fail.”

“It is not accountable to our City Council. It’s not accountable to our county supervisors. If you talk to any of our council members, they will tell you that they cannot give direct orders to this bureaucracy,” he told an audience in January.

Raman said she is open to the idea of shutting down the Riverside Drive shelter if other locations can be identified. But she argued that pulling out of LAHSA would seriously jeopardize federal funds.

Among the most contentious issues is Los Angeles Municipal Code section 41.18, which bars encampments within 500 feet of schools and day-care centers. Raman voted against those restrictions in 2022 and, over the years, has repeatedly opposed the creation of anti-encampment zones in districts represented by her colleagues. She said such efforts simply push unhoused residents from one location to another.

Raman said her office has moved 500 unhoused people indoors without relying on 41.18.

Weaver and Baronian support the anti-encampment law, saying it has provided an added level of safety for children trying to get to school. Establishing a buffer around schools is the least the city can do to protect students from “the potential of crime,” Baronian said.

“There’s drug use in these encampments. There are often needles and whatnot that are unsafely disposed of around these encampments. Unfortunately, with that comes crime,” he said. “When drugs are being used ... and when drugs are being dealt, there’s the potential for violence.”

Weaver and Baronian also support the part of 41.18 that lets council members create anti-encampment zones around “sensitive” locations, such as libraries or senior centers. Raman voted against those restrictions in 2021.