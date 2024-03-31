Advertisement
California

Fatal shooting shakes Riverside gated community on Easter Sunday

Police officers and police cars on a streeet.
Police gather at the site of a fatal shooting in Riverside on Sunday afternoon.
(OnScene.TV)
By Libor JanyStaff Writer 
Gunfire erupted Easter Sunday in a fatal midday shooting in a Riverside gated community, according to police. One man was killed, and a woman was wounded.

Police detained a man at the scene in connection with the double shooting, a Riverside Police Department spokesman said.

Officers were summoned just after noon to the 7600 block of Canberra Way after a shooting was reported in one of the homes, Riverside Police Officer Ryan Railsback said. When they arrived, they found a man who had been mortally wounded and a woman who also had been shot but survived. She was transported to a hospital, where she remained in critical condition as of about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Railsback said. Neither of their ages were immediately known.

A male person of interest was detained at the scene and taken in for questioning, Railsback said. Police also recovered a handgun at the house, he said.

With the investigation just beginning, details about the incident are slim, Railsback said. He said detectives were working to piece together the events that led up to the shooting and said the motive was not yet known.

Investigators were trying to establish the nature of the relationship between the person being questioned and the two people shot, he said. For now, police know only that the three knew one another.

“We believe that they all know each other,” Railsback said. “I don’t know who lives at the house, if they all live there.”

Railsback also did not know whether officers had previously been called to the address.

California
Libor Jany

Libor Jany covers the Los Angeles Police Department. Before joining the Los Angeles Times in 2022, he covered public safety for the Star Tribune in Minneapolis. A St. Paul, Minn., native, Jany studied communications at Mississippi State University.

