Pleasing English teachers everywhere, pesky typos on Kobe Bryant statue are now fixed

Anyone who writes for a living knows the value of a good editor. Sculptors? Not so much.

So when the Los Angeles Lakers unveiled a statue of the late, great Kobe Bryant outside Crypto.com Arena last month, it wasn’t long before nitpickers noticed a few typos.

Beneath the 19-foot likeness of Bryant pointing triumphantly to heaven — a re-creation of a gesture he made in an 81-point performance against Toronto — is a reproduction of the game’s box score. In it, two other players’ names were misspelled along with the word “decision.”

As of Tuesday, those errors had been corrected, according to KTLA.

The team is planning two more statues of Bryant, one in the No. 24 jersey he wore late in his career and another with his daughter, Gianna, who was killed with her father in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020.