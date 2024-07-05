Advertisement
California

Two dead, three injured in Huntington Beach stabbing. One person is in custody

Crime scene investigators standing among white vans
An investigation is underway after witnesses say a man got out of a car and started stabbing people who were watching Fourth of July fireworks in Huntington Beach. Two people suffered fatal wounds, and three others were hospitalized.
(KTLA-TV)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
A person is in custody after several people were stabbed Thursday night in Huntington Beach, leaving two dead and three others injured, according to authorities and news reports.

Police received reports of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of 16th Street and Pecan Avenue around 11:15 p.m., the Huntington Beach Police Department said in a news release. When police arrived at the scene, they found several people with significant injuries.

Two people died from their injuries and three others were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Witnesses told news station KTLA-TV that a group of people were watching fireworks from the street when a man drove up in a car, got out and started stabbing people on the sidewalk. Two bystanders tackled the man and held him until police arrived, witnesses told the news station.

One person is in custody, according to police, but it’s unclear if they are a suspect. There are no additional details about the victims or the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

The incident is under investigation by the major crimes unit. Huntington Beach police said they believe the stabbings were an isolated event.

CaliforniaBreaking News
Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

