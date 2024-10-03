Your guide to California’s state Senate District 35 race: Chambers vs. Richardson

Chambers, a community justice advocate, was elected to the Compton City Council in 2019, and prides herself on her record of improving street lighting, cultivating job growth and helping small businesses in the city.

Advertisement

She stepped down in 2022 to work as an external affairs manager for the California Department of Justice. She has also served as a congressional aide to then-U.S. Reps. Janice Hahn (D-San Pedro) and Diane Watson (D-Los Angeles).

She is the sister of Michael K. Williams, who starred in the HBO series “The Wire” and died in 2021.

Accused of bullying and racism during her time on the City Council, Chambers denies the allegations.

Politics What’s on the November ballot in California? The presidential race between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Trump is at the top of the ticket, but Californians will vote on a number of other races.

Richardson, a businesswoman and housing advocate, is hoping to hold her first public office in more than a decade after her political career came to a controversial halt in 2013.

She was elected to the Long Beach City Council in 2000, and won a California Assembly seat six years later. Richardson vacated her Assembly seat after winning a special election for the U.S. House in 2007, and served two and a half terms in Washington.

Advertisement

In 2012, the House Ethics Committee disciplined her on allegations of improperly pressuring her congressional staff to work on her campaign, using taxpayer-funded resources for personal and political activities, and obstructing the investigation into her activities. Richardson was reprimanded and agreed to pay a $10,000 fine. Three months later, she lost her reelection bid.